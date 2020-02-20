Paulie’s presence brings air of calm to Ireland camp

He may not have the star power of Bono but one could argue the presence of Paul O’Connell at Ireland’s Abbotstown training base could give Andy Farrell’s a greater boost as they prepare for Twickenham this week.

The Ireland management has brought former captain O’Connell for the week as part of Farrell’s desire to have fresh eyes run the rule over how the camp is running in this maiden Six Nations for the new head coach.

“He’s here until Friday,” Farrell said.

“We like it when people come into camp. We try and invite as many people as we possibly can. It’s not just Paul that’s been in camp this week, there’s a few other guys.

We like people to try and take stock from the outside and get a feel, the feeling of how camp is. Paul is here to observe and come into all the meetings, share his experience along the way and try and connect with the boys.

“He’s been there and done that. He’s been to Twickenham a few times and he’s played some big games, so he knows what the boys are going through. So yeah, you see a lot more of the boys gravitating towards him during the week, and that’s great to see.”

Of course, like the U2 frontman, the former Munster, Ireland and Lions legend is of a certain age, as his former packmate CJ Stander observed yesterday.

“The young lads wouldn’t even know who Paulie is,” Stander cracked before the memory of an O’Connell death stare entered his mind. “Only joking,” he added swiftly.

As a former team-mate, Stander has sensed a change in his friend’s demeanour now he has gone over to coaching, most recently with Stade Francais.

“I always think when someone comes in and he’s a coach, now you have a different relationship than someone else. You can see he is still Paulie. Quieter, more observing but you see him going around the place talking to the younger boys. Surely they can learn something from him.

“It is good for me to see him around the place, he brings calmness.

“He has years and years of experience and brings calmness and confidence in the group. He doesn’t have to talk that much. He is going to give us a bit of feedback and it was good to have him in the room. He has been there and dealt with situations a lot. To have him around to be able to ask questions about how to stay calm and how to enjoy these moments.

“He is one of those guys if you need advice you can call him. He has time for everybody.”

Even the younger players who did not get the opportunity to play alongside the second row, whose career ended with a serious hamstring injury at the 2015 World Cup.

“It works both ways. I have seen him walk around and speak to the young guys like Jordan (Larmour). I think they would love to get advice from him.”

Conor Murray, another former team-mate with province and country, can also see the positive impact O’Connell can have on the next generation of Ireland players.

I haven’t chatted to him too much. He has been lurking around but for the lads who don’t know him that well just to be able to sit down and have a chat with him and listen to him, similar to Bono in a way, just getting as much knowledge and information out of him as you can.

"Just having a guy like that with the presence he has and what he has done in the game is great to have around.”

Stander did not need O’Connell to spark his upturn in form for Ireland in this Six Nations.

He admitted the selection of Caelan Doris for a Test debut at No8 against Scotland, which forced a switch to blindside flanker at the expense of Peter O’Mahony, helped to “kickstart” his form.

Man-of-the-match performances in the victories over both Scotland and Wales in rounds one and two speak for themselves as does the developing variety in his game.

On top of the regular assets from the No8, the carrying and tackling, Stander is making more turnovers at the breakdown and also passing more rather than taking the ball into contact.

“Yeah, I’m enjoying it a lot, I always enjoy my rugby, it’s something that I enjoy doing. I always say there are three loves in my life, my family, farming and rugby.

“This environment hasn’t really changed a lot, I’ve just been lucky that I’ve got into good positions at good times and getting the turnovers is one part of what we’re doing… So we all try to get involved. It is enjoyable.”