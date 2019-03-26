NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Paul O'Connell not planning to join another club as he confirms Stade Francais departure

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 04:10 PM

Paul O'Connell has confirmed his departure from Stade Francais.

The former Ireland captain had been working as forwards coach with an emphasis on the lineout, but leaves Paris with a year remaining on his contract.

O'Connell says he was delighted to work alongside head coach Heyneke Meyer, seemingly pouring cold water on suggestions their relationship had deteriorated.

"I have decided not to stay beyond my contract year with the club and do not envisage joining another club next season either," he said in a club statement.

"I had a great adventure with Stade Francais. I am grateful to the club for the opportunity they gave me to live and work in Paris. I was delighted to be able to work alongside Heyneke Meyer, the staff and all the club’s players.

"Finally, I am looking forward to the end of the season and I hope to be able to help the club during the finals of the Top 14."

