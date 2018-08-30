Patient Nash ready to make good on potential

Charlie Mulqueen

Calvin Nash’s trophy cabinet is replete with honours from his time at Young Munster and Crescent Comprehensive. But now he feels finally ready to bring undoubted potential on to the Munster stage, starting with an appearance in Saturday’s PRO14 opener against South Africa’s Cheetahs.

The speedy and elusive 21-year-old swapped between centre and wing in his younger playing days but is now seen by Munster coach Johann van Graan as a talent who can bring the richest dividend on the flank of the three-quarter line.

Calvin Nash in action for the Ireland U20s

It won’t be easy to force his way into the Munster side on the biggest days of all but Nash will patiently bide his time. And in spite of a series of frustrating injuries that have held him back on too many occasions, he believes the time has come to convert all that early promise into reality.

“I had a lot of injuries even at school in the Crescent,” he says. “Now I have a focus on strengthening muscles and stuff. Not that I wasn’t looked after well at school but it’s like 24-hour care in the Munster set-up. I’m also probably looking after my body a lot better, that’s one of the biggest things.

“Personally, as a self-goal, I would have nominated this to be kind of my breakthrough year. And if not, to get a good few bench games in Europe. I need to kick on and I would be confident of doing so this year.”

Confident but not overconfident, starting with Saturday’s opener.

“I think everyone underestimated the Cheetahs last year. They’re a great South African side who run with the ball. They’re going to try and get their away game going better because that’s what let them down last season.

"I think they were almost unbeaten at home until we got them in a very tight match. I didn’t play in that game, I played against the Kings, but, yeah, I was out there and it was a great experience.

“I thought the Cheetahs were a really good side and now they’ll have an outstanding idea as to what we are about and what the competition is about. It was a great achievement to reach the play-offs and that will mean they are a team that’s going to be up there.”

Nash has the raw materials of pace and skill to benefit the Munster setup, and is ready to absorb what knowledge he can from the established stars. team but that doesn’t mean he neglects to seek the advice of more experienced teammates.

“I always say with Keith (Earls), when Zebo was here, Andrew Conway; just looking at the lads and how they deal with situations on the pitch, will actually teach you something more than you could realise. The good habits they have you can actually pick up from watching them at training. You can talk to them after a match.

“The last night, I actually asked Conway, any chance you would look through the match with me? We’re going to do it today and he’ll give me an insight into what he’s thinking here and what to look out for.

“It’s not as if I’m going to copy their playing style because I’m my own player. But Keith Earls... he’s top class. What has he done this year? It’s been incredible. Learning from him can only bring my game on and the more I can absorb it, the better for me.

“Johann is like an open book. He’s so easy to talk to. What you see is what you get with him. If you want an honest assessment about your game, go to him. It’s great to have it like that in the squad, you can talk to anyone.”