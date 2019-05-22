NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Pat Lam signs new four-year deal to become Bristol director of rugby

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 09:03 AM

Bristol head coach Pat Lam has signed a new four-year contract, the Gallagher Premiership club have annnounced.

New Zealander Lam, who joined Bristol in June 2017, will remain at Ashton Gate on a deal until 2023 and will see his title change to director of rugby.

Club owner Stephen Lansdown said: “Pat Lam has reinvigorated this club and given us a clear purpose and direction for the future.

“He has created an environment and team spirit that the whole city has bought into.”

Lam, born in Auckland, captained New Zealand Schoolboys as a player before representing Samoa in three World Cups and moved to England in 1997 to join Newcastle Falcons, for whom he had two spells.

He spent three years at Northampton before moving into coaching as an assistant with Scotland at the 2003 World Cup and spent four years as head coach at Auckland.

Lam led Irish side Connacht in 2013 to the Guinness Pro12 title in 2016 before joining Bristol, who he guided to promotion and then a ninth-placed finish in the top flight.

“I’m proud to commit my future to Bristol and it was an easy decision to make,” Lam said.

“We’ve set out a plan to bring a Premiership trophy to Ashton Gate and we’re at the start of that journey.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating after shots fired in Dublin

UK violating its human rights obligations, says UN poverty expert

Indonesia restricts social media as six killed in protest violence

Call for compulsory purchase orders to be used for graveyards

KEYWORDS

Bristol BearsPat LamStephen Lansdown

More in this Section

Road Bowling: Buckley pips Callan in Munster intermediate thriller

Ballinora make up for slim loss last year

St Pat's revive European ambitions with win over Derry

Ireland goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly: Mark Travers has the mark of quality


Lifestyle

Are these the comfiest knickers ever?

Film-makers at Schull Fastnet Film Festival reveal their favourite movies

The Skin Nerd: Is Kylie Skin set to be a kult klassic or miss the mark?

GameTech: Minecraft now set to take over the real world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »