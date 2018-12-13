Paddy Jackson to face Connacht in Perpignan clash

Paddy Jackson is back in the Perpignan side that faces Connacht in the Challenge Cup tomorrow night.

It will be the first time the former Ireland out-half has faced an Irish province since his departure from Ulster.

Jackson's return is one of 13 changes made from last week's 22-10 defeat at the Sportsground.

‼️ TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT ‼️ The Connacht squad to face @usap_officiel tomorrow night in the @ERChallengeCup has been named. #PERvCON It matchday 23 includes three Academy players - Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Joyce and Matthew Burke 👏 Full info 👉 https://t.co/a7twS6DU62 pic.twitter.com/f98NdG5G0F— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) December 13, 2018

Connacht head to the south of France without Bundee Aki, who has returned to New Zealand to get married.

David Horwitz partners Academy graduate Kieran Joyce in midfield.

Another Academy player, Conor Fitzgerald, plays at out-half.