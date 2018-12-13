NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Paddy Jackson to face Connacht in Perpignan clash

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 03:14 PM

Paddy Jackson is back in the Perpignan side that faces Connacht in the Challenge Cup tomorrow night.

It will be the first time the former Ireland out-half has faced an Irish province since his departure from Ulster.

Jackson's return is one of 13 changes made from last week's 22-10 defeat at the Sportsground.

Connacht head to the south of France without Bundee Aki, who has returned to New Zealand to get married.

David Horwitz partners Academy graduate Kieran Joyce in midfield.

Another Academy player, Conor Fitzgerald, plays at out-half.


KEYWORDS

rugbyPaddy JacksonConnachtPerpignan

More in this Section

Wexford’s Paudie Foley insists high expectation for 2019 is no load

‘We’re back in the chasing pack,’ says Tipp’s Seamus Callanan

Galway GAA chief pledges to get past ‘damning’ financial audit

St Patrick’s Athletic snap up Miele and Drennan


Lifestyle

What parents can learn from Mary Poppins

Unmasking Limerick's newest masked rapper

How to stop tensions boiling over this festive season

Decorating your house for Christmas? Here's some advice from three Irish interior designers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »