Paddy Jackson signs with Premiership rugby club

Paddy Jackson in action for Ulster in 2015
By Joel Slattery
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 11:56 AM

Paddy Jackson is leaving French Top 14 club Perpignan for the Gallagher Premiership where he will play under a former Munster and Ireland coach next season.

It was confirmed today that Jackson has signed with London Irish who have Declan Kidney as their Director of Rugby and have former Ireland defence coach Les Kiss as their head coach.

“Players of the calibre of Paddy Jackson do not become available very often and both myself and Les are looking forward to working with him in the future” Kidney said.

“He is a player with proven international quality who we feel will add value to our squad, and it is pleasing that Paddy sees London Irish as a part of his future.”

“I’m delighted to be joining London Irish next season at such an exciting and pivotal time for everyone involved with the club” Jackson, who was acquitted of rape charges in 2018, told the Reading-based club's official website.

“London Irish have a clear vision for where they want to be and I look forward to being part of it.”

Paddy JacksonLondon IrishDeclan Kidney

