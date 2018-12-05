NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Paddy Jackson left out of Perpignan squad for trip to Connacht

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 05:47 PM
By Stephen Barry

Perpignan have decided to omit Irish fly-half Paddy Jackson from their squad travelling to Connacht for Saturday's Challenege Cup clash.

The game at The Sportsground was touted as a possible playing return to home soil for Jackson, whose contract was terminated by the IRFU and Ulster following a high-profile trial, where Jackson was acquitted of raping and sexually assaulting a woman.

"If I go it would be great to play on Irish soil again but that's up to the coaches," Jackson said this week.

Back-up out-halves Enzo Selponi and Paul Marty will travel instead.

Perpignan are bottom of pool 3, behind leaders Sale and second-placed Connacht, and also last in the Top 14. They've failed to win a game this season, drawing one and losing the other 12.

Jackson has been linked with a move to Lyon at the end of the season, should Perpignan be relegated.

Forwards: Quentin Walcker, Kevin Tougne, Sylvain Charlet, Nicolas Lemaire, Yassin Boutemmani, Manu Leiataua, Raphaël Carbou, Berend Botha, Tristan Labouteley, Yohan Vivalda, Johannes Van Heerden, Alban Roussel, Pierre Reynaud, Michael Faleafa, Edoardo Iachizzi, Alan Brazo.

Backs: Tom Ecochard, Sadek Deghmache, Enzo Selponi, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Pierre Lucas, Julien Farnoux, Paul Marty, Eroni Sau, Lotima Fainga’anuku, Jonathan Bousquet.


Related Articles

Wedding bells won’t distract determined star Aki

Connacht make five changes for game in South Africa

Blow for Connacht as Marmion out for three months after ankle surgery

Blow for Connacht as Marmion out for three months

More in this Section

Southampton appoint Ralph Hasenhüttl as new manager

Benitez hopes latest takeover talk does not affect Newcastle players

West Ham determined to make up for lost time – Michail Antonio

Roy Hodgson left frustrated by Crystal Palace’s defending


Lifestyle

Mesmerising landscapes, a lost city and winter sun: Jordan is a Middle Eastern delight

All wrapped up: Ideas for the perfect gift this Christmas

GameTech: Stage-coach robbery with so many micro-transactions

Note-worthy reading: 2018's top 10 music books and memoirs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »