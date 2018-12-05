Paddy Jackson left out of Perpignan squad for trip to Connacht

Perpignan have decided to omit Irish fly-half Paddy Jackson from their squad travelling to Connacht for Saturday's Challenege Cup clash.

The game at The Sportsground was touted as a possible playing return to home soil for Jackson, whose contract was terminated by the IRFU and Ulster following a high-profile trial, where Jackson was acquitted of raping and sexually assaulting a woman.

"If I go it would be great to play on Irish soil again but that's up to the coaches," Jackson said this week.

Back-up out-halves Enzo Selponi and Paul Marty will travel instead.

Perpignan are bottom of pool 3, behind leaders Sale and second-placed Connacht, and also last in the Top 14. They've failed to win a game this season, drawing one and losing the other 12.

Jackson has been linked with a move to Lyon at the end of the season, should Perpignan be relegated.

Forwards: Quentin Walcker, Kevin Tougne, Sylvain Charlet, Nicolas Lemaire, Yassin Boutemmani, Manu Leiataua, Raphaël Carbou, Berend Botha, Tristan Labouteley, Yohan Vivalda, Johannes Van Heerden, Alban Roussel, Pierre Reynaud, Michael Faleafa, Edoardo Iachizzi, Alan Brazo.

Backs: Tom Ecochard, Sadek Deghmache, Enzo Selponi, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Pierre Lucas, Julien Farnoux, Paul Marty, Eroni Sau, Lotima Fainga’anuku, Jonathan Bousquet.