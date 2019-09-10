News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paddy Jackson left out of London Irish squad for Munster friendly

By Colm O'Connor
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 04:52 PM

Paddy Jackson is not included in the London Irish squad for Friday night's pre-season friendly against Munster in Musgrave Park.

Former Ireland fly-half Jackson, 27, had his IRFU contract terminated in April 2018, following his acquittal of rape after a high-profile trial in Northern Ireland.

He and Ulster team-mate Stuart Olding were acquitted but later sacked over messages exchanged via text and social media, which were revealed in court.

Jackson spent a season with Perpignan in France before signing with London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership.

Following news of Jackson's arrival at Irish, two of the club's sponsors, including drinks giant Diageo, cut their ties with the club.

There were concerns that the return of Jackson - who hasn’t played a match in Ireland since the high-profile case - would lead to protests at the Cork ground on Friday night.

However, the English club have opted against calling on him for the Jack Wakefield Memorial Trophy fixture with Munster.

Stephen Myler and Jacob Atkins are the out-half contenders in the 29 strong squad.

