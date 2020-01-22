News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Owen Farrell says England duty is good news for Saracens players

By Press Association
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 02:55 PM

England captain Owen Farrell insists he will arrive in the Guinness Six Nations Championship without any baggage from the Saracens salary cap scandal.

The Saracens fly-half is among several star players facing uncertain futures at club level following Saracens’ relegation from the Gallagher Premiership.

Premiership Rugby last weekend confirmed Saracens will drop into the Championship at the end of this season following their salary cap breaches.

Farrell is set to lead England in their tournament opener against France on February 2.

And England head coach Eddie Jones plans to hold clear-the-air talks with his squad on Thursday following a saga that has dominated global rugby headlines.

We're excited to get into camp and get on with the rugby

“I don’t think it will be difficult for me at all,” Farrell said, speaking at the Six Nations launch in London.

“We’re excited to get into camp and get on with the rugby.

“We’ll be honest and up-front about it, but we’ll come through it.”

England head coach Eddie Jones (left) and Owen Farrell. (Steven Paston/PA)

England head to the Algarve this week for a pre-tournament training camp and Jones said: “Portuguese beer will help. It’s a matter of getting the issues on the table. Time will help.

“It’s a massive opportunity. For the Saracens players, coming to England is the best thing for them.

“They love playing rugby. They love playing for their club and they love playing for England.

“For the rest of the squad it’s an opportunity to get tighter.”

Eddie Jones England Owen Farrell Salary cap Saracens Six Nations

