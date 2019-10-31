News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Out-half Byrne and Baird handed first Leinster starts

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 12:36 PM

Leo Cullen makes nine changes to the Leinster team which edged past Zebre 3-0 for tomorrow's game against the Dragons.

Devin Toner will captain Leinster for the second time on his 235th appearance, pairing up with Academy lock Ryan Baird on his first start.

Out-half Harry Byrne, younger brother of Ross, also gets his first start in the number 10 jersey, where he's partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park.

Jimmy O'Brien starts at full back, between wingers Dave Kearney and James Lowe, while Conor O'Brien makes his first start of the season alongside Rory O'Loughlin in the centre.

In the pack, Peter Dooley and Michael Bent are again the starting props with Rónan Kelleher at hooker this week.

Max Deegan, Scott Penny, and Caelan Doris form the back-row trio.

On the bench, there is a potential debut for former St. Fintan's High School prop Jack Aungier. Aungier played his club rugby with Suttonians RFC while later attending St. Fintan's.

He was also capped at Ireland Under 18s Club level while only 16 years of age.

There is also a welcome return from injury for Ciarán Frawley who is in line to make his first competitive appearance of the season.

Leinster: Jimmy O'Brien; Dave Kearney, Rory O'Loughlin, Conor O'Brien, James Lowe; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Bent; Devin Toner (c), Ryan Baird; Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: James Tracy, Michael Milne, Jack Aungier, Ross Molony, Will Connors, Hugh O'Sullivan, Ciarán Frawley, Cian Kelleher.

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Owen Jenkins, Adam Warren, Connor Edwards, Ashton Hewitt, Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (c); Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Harri Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, Taine Basham.

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Josh Reynolds, Lloyd Fairbrother, Max Williams, Huw Taylor, Luke Baldwin, Arwel Robson, Tyler Morgan.

