Out-half Bill Johnston to make Ulster debut

New signing Bill Johnston will make his Ulster debut at out-half against the Toyota Cheetahs tomorrow (5.15pm Irish time).

The 22-year-old Tipperary-native, who scored 29 points in 12 Munster appearances, replaces Billy Burns in the only change to Dan McFarland's matchday squad from their 38-14 Pro14 victory over Ospreys.

Johnson will partner John Cooney at half-back, in a backline which also features Ireland internationals Craig Gilroy and Luke Marshall. Matt Faddes, signed from the Highlanders, retains his spot at full-back.

Another summer recruit, Jack McGrath, continues in the front-row alongside captain Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole.

Former Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar captains the Cheetahs.

Ulster: Matt Faddes; Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall, James Hume, Rob Lyttle; Bill Johnston, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring (Capt), Tom O’Toole; Kieran Treadwell, Sam Carter; Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Greg Jones.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Alan O’Connor, Clive Ross, David Shanahan, Michael Lowry, Louis Ludik.

Toyota Cheetahs: Rhyno Smith; William Small-Smith, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Dries Swanepoel, Anthony Volmink; Tian Schoeman, Ruan Pienaar (Capt); Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba, Erich de Jager; Sintu Manjezi, Walt Steenkamp; Gerhard Olivier, Junior Pokomela, Henco Venter.

Replacements: Reinach Venter, Boan Venter, Neethling Fouche, JP du Preez, Sias Koen, Jasper Wiese, Tian Meyer, Louis Fouche.