Our RWC Newsletter: Japanese game already on horizon after busy weekend

By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Monday, September 23, 2019 - 05:30 PM

There are only four nations still to take the field at the 2019 Rugby World Cup - Samoa, Uruguay, USA and Canada if you’re counting - so the remaining 16 have a new point of reference.

The most uncomfortable of those will be Argentina, believes Irish Examiner analyst Ronan O’Gara in his latest World Cup dispatch - with France the squad with a real pep in their step after the weekend. Beating the Pumas will be like having a manhole cover lifted off every shoulder, believes Rog.

What of the Springboks? Beaten by the All Blacks and seemingly on a collision course with Ireland in the quarter-finals, our South African insider Craig Ray believes Rassie Erasmus can still lead the country to World Cup success. In his ‘Eye on South Africa’ dispatch, Ray notes: ‘Statistically, South Africa appeared to do everything right. They created chances and put the All Blacks under pressure. They never cracked them though. That was partly due to a penalty count that was 11 to four against the Boks, which was a momentum killer. Erasmus was bordering on sarcastic when he congratulated New Zealand for their discipline.’

In his latest ‘Daily Donal’ from Japan, Donal Lenihan savours that 27-3 demolition of Scotland and the calming effect it has had on Joe Schmidt’s group - and how it might electrify the rest of their tournament.

Staff writers Simon Lewis and Brendan O’Brien, along with our Scotland correspondent David Barnes have been reflecting on the opening weekend for our Nissan-supported World Cup podcast, online now. How does Gregor Townsend bounce back from Sunday - if at all?

Lewis and O’Brien have been busy boys - our rugby correspondent on presser duty as Joe Schmidt went into some detail on his admiration for Japan attack coach Tony Brown.

O’Brien was tracking our opponents on Saturday, scanning the horizon quietly for an interpreter to help him with those eastern rugby colloquialisms! In the meantime, he’s been chatting to Ireland prop Cian Healy, who marvels at the progress his provincial colleague James Ryan has made and concludes there is no ceiling to Ryan’s climb.

The last of the home nations, Wales, kicked off with a 43-14 pool win Monday over Georgia, but there’s plenty to work on for Warren Gatland, who reflected: "We're pleased to get the bonus point and hold them scoreless at half-time, but to concede two tries in the second half was disappointing."

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Alright on the night for Joe but can we outbok the Boks?


