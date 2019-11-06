'Ordinary Joe': Schmidt to open up on life as Ireland boss in autobiography

Joe Schmidt will open up about his life as Ireland head coach when his autobiography is published this month.

Schmidt achieved unprecedented success with Ireland before his tenure ended last month in bitter disappointment with a heavy loss to New Zealand at the World Cup.

The book will document the highs and lows, with diaries of the 2018 Grand Slam and the recent World Cup, which are promised to provide "a brilliantly intimate insight into the stresses and joys of coaching a national team in victory and defeat".

"I was hesitant about putting my memories and thoughts into words but was encouraged to do so by a number of people close to me," said Schmidt in a statement.

"I’m an accidental coach and feel incredibly lucky to have worked alongside great people and to have had the opportunities that I’ve had.

"Coaching in New Zealand, France and Ireland has been both challenging and rewarding, but the support from everyone and particularly the fans has been phenomenal. It is something I really appreciate."

Ordinary Joe will be published on Thursday, November 21.