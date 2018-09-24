Opportunity knocks in Celtic Cup for Munster A

Munster A’s fast start to the Celtic Cup has underlined the opportunities the new competition is giving to the province’s academy and club players to prove their readiness to step up to PRO14 rugby, believes head coach Peter Malone.

Munster A continued their unbeaten start with a final-quarter surge to overcome Dragons A 34-17 at Musgrave Park on Friday.

That made it three wins from three in the new Irish-Welsh development competition, which replaces the British & Irish Cup and instead of mirroring the Champions Cup schedule is being run off over seven consecutive weekends.

Friday’s bonus-point win pushed Munster ahead of Leinster on points difference at the top of the Irish pool with the leading Irish province at the end of six rounds contesting the final in week seven against the Welsh pool winners.

With a matchday squad built around a core of nine or 10 academy players, Malone has seen the make-up of the remainder of his 23-man selections alter as injuries mount in the senior squad, with provincial head coach Johann van Graan dipping into the Celtic Cup pool and the A team management having to go outside the academy set-up to All Ireland League clubs.

There were seven such players in the squad facing the Dragons and that link between province and clubs is cherished by Malone who welcomes the challenges of selecting teams for the Celtic Cup.

“This is the whole point of the competition. You’re handed your team from who’s left over from the senior group to join your academy players and there’s a few young guys you bring up, like (scrum-half) Charlie O’Doherty, who played Munster Under-19s last week. He’s come on for five minutes, he’s had one training session with us and it’s super for him.

“Darragh O’Grady’s come from UL Bohs, played well in the Ulster Bank League last year and he did well for us. So it’s great.

“We’re picking up a few players who are being given an opportunity, John Hodnett, under 20, Billy Scannell, under 20, and it’s great for those guys to experience this for us.

“There’s probably less pressure than the B&I, so that’s where we’re starting to the see the benefit, we can probably put our 19-, 20-year-olds in here, stress them a little more and see how they respond, that’s good for us.”

That also applies to players who have been in and out of the Munster academy system, like UCC scrum-half John Poland, who put in a man of the match performance against the Dragons having been called into the squad as a result of senior injuries in the position to Conor Murray, Neil Cronin and James Hart.

That saw a PRO14 opportunity for Jack Stafford as cover for Duncan Williams in Cardiff on Friday, with Malone calling on Poland and Newcastle West’s O’Doherty.

“Absolutely there’s a way back in. We saw with Neil Cronin last year, we rely on our club game for a lot of stuff. John is playing with UCC, he’s going to finish his studies in Cork and we want to keep him in connected in case there’s an opportunity again for him here. He’s keen to get involved and so definitely there’s a chance. He had a good game against the Dragons, his kicking game was excellent and he’s a guy who’s only come back in the last week and a half, so he’s been good for us.

“And the way scrum-halves are going for us at the moment there could be opportunities anywhere for John Poland! That’s the reality.

“We’ve three injured hookers, there could be three injured scrum-halves so there could be opportunities very quickly and this is great to keep these guys in touch with Munster systems as well.”