Old Crescent and Highfield show powerful intent

By Charlie Mulqueen

Old Crescent and Highfield turned in two powerful performances in Saturday’s opening round of the Bank of Ireland sponsored Munster Senior Cup to set up a meeting at Rosbrien on Saturday. The teams shared a total of 12 tries to suggest a mighty battle is in store this weekend.

Old Crescent 41 - 17 Thomond

Old Crescent always held the edge over their Limerick city rivals but it wasn’t until the game was well into the second half that they were able to pull away for an eventually comfortable victory.

Tries by Donal Murphy and Brian Tuohy and a conversion by Ronan McKenna had Crescent 12-5 ahead early on but the sides were level (12-12) at the interval.

However, a Crescent side that came unbeaten through Division 2B of the AIL last season again revealed their potential and tries by Kevin Doyle (2), Shane Mullally and Cian Reale and some accurate kicking by McKenna saw them home with plenty to spare.

Highfield 34 - 10 Nenagh Ormond

Nenagh looked to be well in contention at half-time at Woodleigh Park when only five points behind (5-10) but they were no match for Highfield on the turnover as the hosts romped home to set up a second-round clash with Old Crescent.

David O’Sullivan and Brian O’Hea ran in tries for “Field” before a try by John Coffey on the stroke of the interval gave the Tipperary side hope of better things to come. Instead it was the hosts who drove on and tries followed at regular intervals from Ian McCarthy, Lorcan Kavanagh (2) and Paul Buckley with Shane O’Riordan adding two conversions. Nicky Irwin touched down a second Nenagh try.

UL/Bohemian 16 - 23 Cashel

A first-half penalty try proved vital for Cashel as they accounted for UL/Bohemian at Annacotty.

It enabled the Co Tipperary side to race into a 23-3 lead before UL/Bohs got their act together and cut their arrears to 23-16. But it was a case of too little, too late.

Aside from the penalty try, Cashel also had a try by Niall Fitzgerald and Jason Newton’s accurate boot accounted for three penalties and a conversion. UL/Bohs had a try and conversion by Harry Fleming along with three penalties by Mike Mullally.

Midleton 0 - 3 Dolphin

Scores were at a premium at Towns Park where a penalty by Dolphin’s Daryl Foley proved the only score. Doubtless they will need to improve appreciably when they travel to Spafield Park next week for a second-round clash with Cashel.

The game between Sundays Well and Bruff was postponed and will now take place at Musgrave Park on Saturday with the winners receiving a bye into the quarter-finals where Shannon await.

Saturday (R2, 2.30pm): Sundays Well v Bruff, Musgrave Park; Cashel v Dolphin, Spafield Park; Old Crescent v Highfield, Rosbrien.