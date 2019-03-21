O’Gara linked with World Cup role for Les Bleus

Ronan O’Gara has been linked with a role in the French coaching setup for the World Cup.

French newspaper L’Equipe has reported that France want to bring O’Gara on board as a consultant in under-pressure head coach Jacques Brunel’s coaching staff.

While there is nothing concrete to substantiate the link, O’Gara’s reputation is strong in France, having won a Top 14 title during his stint as assistant coach at Racing 92.

The former Ireland and Munster star would be available from July when he will have completed his duties as backs coach with the Crusaders in Super Rugby.

The French coaching staff are meeting this week to debrief a disappointing Six Nations campaign, with suggestions FFR President Bernard Laporte wants to add a number of new coaches to the ticket.

Former Stade Francais, head coach Fabien Galthie is also among the names mentioned.

Meanwhile, Welsh rugby will continue to be represented by four regions for the 2020-21 season after the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) ruled out a merger.

The announcement means the Ospreys and Scarlets will not be combined and also puts the proposal to establish a team in north Wales on indefinite hold.

At a PRB meeting this week, the merger was taken off the table despite its previous support for the idea.

“It’s hoped the emotion generated by the exploration of merger options can now be translated into support for the professional Welsh teams, helping create a sustainable future for the game in Wales,” a PRB statement read.

The news enables the regions to resume contract negotiations with players after Wales’ Grand Slam- winning fly-half Gareth Anscombe called on the powerbrokers to sort out the domestic mess.

Asked if the uncertainty had made him think about leaving for an English club, Anscombe said: