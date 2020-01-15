O’Dwyer scores a hat-trick as Rockwell whitewash Tipperary rivals

Rockwell 66 - 0 High School Clonmel

Rockwell made it safely through to the second round of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup and a meeting with Bandon Grammar School with a comprehensive win over High School Clonmel at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

The difference in class was evident as Rockwell found gaps in the High School defence at will.

The winners ran in ten tries but, in fairness, High School plugged away without reward for their efforts.

The winners were 40-0 ahead at half time with Adam Maher intercepting a move on two minutes to score the opening try. Matthew Burke and two tries from Peter Wall and Joshua O’Dwyer were Rockwell’s other try scorers. John O’Sullivan converted 5 of the tries.

Burke added his second three minutes after the break and substitutes Kevin Grogan and Ben McCarthy were on the scoresheet shortly after.

High School’s Kian Lonergan, Zach Cahalane, Jack O’Loughlin, and Liam Ryan tried hard to penetrate a solid Rockwell defence.

O’Dwyer scored his third try and three conversions by O’Sullivan saw Rockwell emerge as comfortable winners but sterner tests await in the later stages of the competition.

Rockwell: J O'Dwyer; P Wall, S Tarleton, A Flannery, T Tobin; J O’Sullivan, A Maher; D Foley, D Fanning, M Burke; L Fogarty, B O'Dea; C Kelly, R Anglim, L Shine.

Replacements: C Meaney, J Browne, J Heffernan, M Bergin, K Grogan, O Fagan, B McCarthy, M Mulligan, H Buttimer, R Wall.

High School CBS: A Hickey; R McDonald, E Yasar, J O'Loughlin, Z Cahalane; J Morris, R Slattery; T Nugent, L Ryan, C Ryan; K Lonergan, J Dolan; C Walsh, B Delicato, O Ryan.

Replacements: T Walters, J Askins, D Olney, R McCormack, M Dillon, L Oki, E Ryan, S Ryan, C McNamara, S O’Leary.

Referee: P Sheehan (MAR).