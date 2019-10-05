News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
O’Donoghue keen to keep Reds’ hot streak rolling

By Daragh Small
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 05:45 AM

Munster back row Jack O’Donoghue knows there will be a tougher test at altitude next week in Bloemfontein but insists they also have their work cut out to deal with the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth today.

The in-form Cheetahs await in Bloemfontein next weekend but for now Johann van Graan’s side look to maintain their good start to the PRO14 against the Kings at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Port Elizabeth will provide a completely different climate to a wet Thomond Park where Munster ran in five tries in a 39-9 win over Dragons last weekend.

Van Graan has made four changes to the starting 15 for their first game away to the Kings since they beat them 39-22 in George in April 2018.

O’Donoghue, who scored a try last weekend as Munster got their campaign off to a flying start, says they must keep the momentum flowing.

“They’re going to be two tough games,” said Donoghue.

“The weather is different to Ireland. It won’t be lashing rain, instead we are dealing with the heat. But the most important thing is to come away with a performance and a few points.”

Centre Dan Goggin and scrum-half Alby Mathewson start, while loosehead prop Liam O’Connor and second row Darren O’Shea come in up front.

Tommy O’Donnell captains the side while lock Jed Holloway from Australia could make his debut off the bench to kickstart his short-term move to Munster. Johnny Sexton’s brother, Jerry, starts in the Southern Kings second row.

SOUTHERN KINGS: M Banda; A Loubser, T Kruger, JT Jackson, C Winnaar; D Catrakilis, S Ungerer; J Schoeman, A van Rooyen, P Scholtz; J Sexton, A Fortuin; L Badiyana, T Burger, R Lerm.

Replacements: J du Toit, A Tshakweni, R de Klerk, B de Wee, E Louw, J Allderman, S Sithole, J Twum-Boafo.

MUNSTER: M Haley; D Sweetnam, D Goggin, R Scannell, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, A Mathewson; L O’Connor, K O’Byrne, S Archer; D O’Shea, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, T O’Donnell, A Botha.

Replacements: D Barron, J Cronin, J Loughman, J Holloway, B Holland, N Cronin, T Bleyendaal, C Cloete.

Referee: Dan Jones (Wales).

