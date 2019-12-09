Now Munster need one of those away day specials

So now the really hard work begins.

If Munster are to escape this Heineken Champions Cup “pool of death” and reach yet another quarter-final, Johann van Graan’s side are going to have to produce something incredibly special in the next two rounds when they visit both defending champions Saracens and 2018 runners-up Racing 92.

At least one away win will have to accrue from those trips, starting this Saturday at Allianz Park, for though Munster remain unbeaten in Pool 4, the concession of match points on home soil to both these European heavyweights means the province’s incredible knack for reaching the knockout stages of this competition is in danger of deserting them.

Saracens left Thomond Park with a losing bonus point on Saturday night, a fortnight after Racing had earned a draw in Limerick, and both clubs will be more than happy with their returns in the knowledge that home comforts await.

There is a long way to go in this pool but for Munster to have a continued interest come round six, they will have to win on their travels in at least one of the next two rounds.

Having seen his side earn victory over a weakened but not weak Saracens on a filthy night, the Munster head coach recognised the need to produce another famous Munster away day.

“Yes, it certainly looks that way,” van Graan said after his side survived a scare following the 80th-minute sending off of Arno Botha to register a welcome victory over their old foes.

“I think if you want to get a home quarter-final and win your group, as it stands, you probably need to win at least two away. So, we have done one away (beating Ospreys in round one), obviously it would be brilliant if we can win both away but it certainly looks like one of the two away.

“Racing still have to go to Saracens in round six which will be another massive game, so no let-up in this group. I think there are three teams fighting for one, possibly two, spots.

I think that’s the beauty of European rugby, it changes week by week and hopefully this competition will remain intact in terms of how special it is.

Saracens boss Mark McCall confirmed he would be recalling at least some of the big guns that were left at home at the weekend for the reverse fixture. The Ulsterman omitted a plethora of World Cup stars and instead trusted in the players that had seen him through the early stages of the Premiership and European campaigns.

They gave a good account but not quite good enough because before the heavy rain moved in towards the end of the first half to join the wind Saracens had been playing into, Munster’s rejuvenated attack was asking serious questions.

Generating quick ball was the key and when it was delivered to Conor Murray at ruck time, the home side looked dangerous, at least in terms of creating opportunities. The final execution with the tryline in sight still left something to be desired.

Yet the approach play was bright and adventurous, Rory Scannell’s miss-passes finding willing recipients on both wings in the razor-sharp Keith Earls and Andrew Conway.

One such pass set up the only try of the game as Earls darted to the five-metre line and from the resulting ruck, Conor Murray’s flat pass was met by Peter O’Mahony who finished with aplomb from short range.

Spencer’s penalty for Saracens four minutes before the break — he struck two more off a post — was the final score though, as the early stirrings from Storm Atiyah swept through Thomond Park and made life nigh-on impossible for both sides.

“I think in those conditions, skill execution and giving yourself variety becomes very difficult,” Saracens captain Brad Barritt said. “You’re almost trying to break down a brick wall and sadly we spilt a few balls at crucial times and I think that’s the difference on a big game like this. It’s the small moments that matter.”

Don’t they just. Earls and Conway were involved in the move of the game, which came to nought on 22 minutes when referee Romain Poite ruled out the end product, a try under the posts for midfielder Scannell. Earls’ pass wide to the right touched the hands of Chris Farrell on the way out to Mike Haley, who moved it onto Conway. The wing’s charge down the right was trailed by Scannell, who received the pass inside to score, only for the TMO to rule the ball had bounced forward after touching Farrell. It was a marginal call that went against Munster and such moves will need to be converted on their upcoming travels to the hard and fast 4G surfaces of Saracens and Racing.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray; J Cronin (L O’Connor, 69), N Scannell (K O’Byrne, 79), S Archer (J Ryan, 55); J Kleyn (F Wycherley, 62), B Holland; T Beirne (J O’Donoghue, 62), P O’Mahony - captain, CJ Stander (A Botha, 69).

Red card: A Botha 80th minute

Replacements not used: N McCarthy, S Arnold

SARACENS: M Gallagher; R Segun (M Malins, 62), A Lozowski (N Tompkins, 63), B Barritt - captain, A Lewington; Manu Vunipola, B Spencer (T Whiteley, 68); R Barrington (R Carre, 54), J Singleton, T Lamositele (J Ibuanokpe, 63); W Skelton (J Kpoku, 63), M Itoje; N Isiekwe, B Earl, J Wray.

Replacements not used: K Pifeleti, S Reffell.

Referee: Romain Poite (France).