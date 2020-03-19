No winners as organisers call off Ireland's domestic rugby season with immediate effect

The rest of Ireland's domestic rugby season has been called off over the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation comes in with immediate effect and applies to all incomplete national and provincial competitions.

There will be no league or cup winners in any competition organised at a national level including the Energia All-Ireland Leagues, Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup and the Energia Bateman Cup.

Cups will be shared by finalists, where cup competitions have reached the final fixture.

There will be no promotion or relegation in any of the five divisions of the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League.

The planned expansion of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League for the 2020/21 season remains in place.

The directive was ratified by the IRFU Rugby Committee today.

The Fraser McMullen U20 Cup, the Junior Interprovincial Championships and the round-robin qualifiers for the Energia All-Ireland League will also not take place.

IRFU Director of Rugby Development Colin McEntee said: "The decision to end the domestic rugby season for 2019/2020 season has not been made lightly. All options were discussed and the IRFU is satisfied it has arrived at the only equitable solution.

"These are challenging times for us all and we know clubs will be impacted by this directive, but we will look back at this season as one where we put the physical welfare of our rugby community above all else.

"Clubs are now in a position to make plans for the 2020/21 season. We look forward to marking the 30th anniversary of the All-Ireland League."