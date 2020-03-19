News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

No winners as organisers call off Ireland's domestic rugby season with immediate effect

No winners as organisers call off Ireland's domestic rugby season with immediate effect
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 09:05 PM

The rest of Ireland's domestic rugby season has been called off over the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation comes in with immediate effect and applies to all incomplete national and provincial competitions.

There will be no league or cup winners in any competition organised at a national level including the Energia All-Ireland Leagues, Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup and the Energia Bateman Cup.

Cups will be shared by finalists, where cup competitions have reached the final fixture.

There will be no promotion or relegation in any of the five divisions of the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League.

The planned expansion of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League for the 2020/21 season remains in place.

The directive was ratified by the IRFU Rugby Committee today.

The Fraser McMullen U20 Cup, the Junior Interprovincial Championships and the round-robin qualifiers for the Energia All-Ireland League will also not take place.

READ MORE

PRO14 suspend season indefinitely and cancel grand final

IRFU Director of Rugby Development Colin McEntee said: "The decision to end the domestic rugby season for 2019/2020 season has not been made lightly. All options were discussed and the IRFU is satisfied it has arrived at the only equitable solution.

"These are challenging times for us all and we know clubs will be impacted by this directive, but we will look back at this season as one where we put the physical welfare of our rugby community above all else.

"Clubs are now in a position to make plans for the 2020/21 season. We look forward to marking the 30th anniversary of the All-Ireland League."

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Netflix to reduce stream quality in Europe for 30 days to ease internet pressureNetflix to reduce stream quality in Europe for 30 days to ease internet pressure

Rita Ora unveils Covid-19 emblem to show ‘we have a battle to fight together’Rita Ora unveils Covid-19 emblem to show ‘we have a battle to fight together’

Antrim couple 'left to sleep in a van' on airport tarmac over Covid-19 restrictionsAntrim couple 'left to sleep in a van' on airport tarmac over Covid-19 restrictions

The ‘Isolation Olympics’ – how sports stars passed the dayThe ‘Isolation Olympics’ – how sports stars passed the day

rugbyIrelandcoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

gaa-podcast