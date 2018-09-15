No show like a Joey show for Munster against Ospreys

Munster 49 - 13 Ospreys

If this is the shape of things to come for Joey Carbery there may well be tribute videos to a long-awaited second Munster fly-half legend in years to come.

The 22-year-old signed from arch rivals Leinster during the summer had warmed up for his first Munster start as Ronan O’Gara’s induction to the World Rugby Hall of Fame was honoured with a pre-game highlight reel at Musgrave Park.

By the 59th minute of this seven-try Munster romp, a sellout 8,008 Cork crowd was on its feet saluting a new hero in the red number 10 jersey as Carbery was withdrawn after scoring his first try for the province and kicking all five of his conversions.

Carbery wasn’t even man of the match, that award going to the bristling flanker Chris Cloete on a night of celebration which also saw Tánaiste Simon Coveney unveil a plaque to mark the first competitive fixture on the new modified 3G playing surface.

Munster had the four-try bonus point wrapped up by half-time as Ospreys were blown away on this fast track, not just by the home side’s tempo but also their aggression, returning internationals Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway, and captain Peter O’Mahony putting in supercharged seasonal bows.

The same came from openside Cloete, fully recovered from a fractured forearm suffered last February and pre-season groin injury. The South African was clearly eager to make up for lost time and Munster’s collective intensity made life extremely difficult for the visitors.

It was a positive response from a side that had fallen short the previous week in Glasgow, the set-piece and maul having misfired at Scotstoun but renewed back on home soil with the introduction of some experienced heads.

A penalty try on 17 minutes was an indication of the Welsh region’s inability to deal with the home side’s driving maul and it also cost them a yellow card, referee Stuart Berry sending lock Giorgi Nemsadze to the bin. His second-row partner Adam Beard would follow him onto the naughty step on the stroke of half-time but by then the game had already looked to have slipped from grasp for the visitors.

Carbery’s first try for Munster had come in the 22nd minute, 60 seconds after opposite number Sam Davies had kicked a penalty. But it was Davies’s crossfield kick, as Ospreys tried to escape Carbery’s deep restart, that put them in bother. Intended for his right wing, it was expertly read by Carbery who took advantage of a perfect bounce and ran at the scrambling defensive line, bisecting full-back James Hook and Cory Allen to race over the tryline and receive a rapturous reception from a delighted crowd before the former Leinster man converted his own score.

Carbery’s goal-kicking matched the quality of his all-round play; he happily converted James Cronin’s try against the base of the post on 27 minutes and hooker Rhys Marshall’s five-pointer close to the uprights as Ospreys once again failed to contain Munster’s driving maul, Beard this time paying the price for collapsing the set-piece move.

Marshall’s score put his side into a 28-6 half-time lead. The New Zealander was on the scoresheet again three minutes after the start of the second period as Ospreys were punished for ill-discipline, a high tackle on Carbery leading to another close-in lineout from which the hooker was driven over by the maul.

Munster were rampant and showing no signs of stopping there, as if determined to expunge their Glasgow defeat seven nights previously. Within two minutes of Marshall’s second try, it was No.8 Arno Botha’s turn to score, the South African bagging his first points since joining from London Irish and Carbery adding his fifth conversion from five attempts to make it 42-6 after just 45 minutes.

Cue a succession of Munster substitutions as first Beirne and then O’Mahony and Carbery received standing ovations from some very happy supporters. There was also time for Ospreys to finally cross the tryline, Luke Morgan capitalising on a lapse in concentration under a high ball from Conway to score on 61 minutes.

But that merely nudged Munster back to life, Sweetnam continuing his strong early-season form with an excellent finish 90 seconds after Davies’s conversion at the other end, Carbery’s replacement Ian Keatley adding the extras to make it 49-13.

There were concerns for head coach Johann van Graan as substitute tighthead John Ryan lasted just 15 second-half minutes before succumbing to injury, replaced by starting prop Stephen Archer who was then helped from the field 10 minutes later on 74 minutes for a Head Injury Assessment as Munster’s pack was reduced to seven and uncontested scrums.

It took only a tiny bit of gloss off an otherwise stellar evening.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, S Arnold (J Taute, 53), D Goggin, D Sweetnam; J Carbery (I Keatley, 59), D Williams (J Hart, 57); J Cronin (D Kilcoyne, 49), R Marshall (M Sherry, 57), S Archer (J Ryan, 49-64); T Beirne (J Kleyn, 53), D O’Shea; P O’Mahony - captain (T O’Donnell, 59), C Cloete, A Botha.

OSPREYS: J Hook; T Williams (H Dirksen, 69), J Thomas, C Allen, L Morgan; S Davies (T Thomas-Wheeler, 65), T Habberfield (M Aubrey, 59); R Jones (N Smith, 69), S Baldwin (I Phillips, 49), T Botha (A Jeffries, 57); G Nemsadze, A Beard; O Cracknell - captain, M Morris (G Volpi, 49), S Cross (J Ratti, 74).

Yellow cards: Nemsadze 17-27 mins, Beard 40-50.

Referee: Stuart Berry (South Africa).