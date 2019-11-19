News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'No-brainer' for Billy Burns as out-half signs contract extension with Ulster

Picture: Inpho
By Steve Neville
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 01:46 PM

Billy Burns has signed a contract extension with Ulster, the province announced today.

The outhalf has signed on to stay with the northern province for two-more years, extending his contract until 2022.

Burns moved to Ulster in 2018 and has since made 28 appearances and scored 54 points.

"Since joining Ulster last summer, I’ve made it my home and have really enjoyed my time here," said Burns, who captained Ulster earlier this season.

"The support I’ve had has been incredible and we have a great group of players, so it was a no-brainer for me to extend my contract.

"Kingspan Stadium is a great place to play rugby and I’m really pleased that I’ve got at least another couple of years of that to look forward to."

Head coach Dan McFarland said the outhalf's committment to Ulster was "great news".

He stated: "He is still a young man who is desperate to keep learning and developing both as a player and athlete.

"He has already contributed hugely on the pitch throughout last year’s campaign, and has demonstrated an excellent ability to lead a team.

"We’re all looking forward to Billy being a driving force in our group into the future."

The news comes as Connacht announced Kieran Marmion has signed a new three-year contract.

