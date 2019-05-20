NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
No appeal by Israel Folau over sacking – Rugby Australia

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 06:26 AM

Israel Folau is out of time to launch an appeal against Rugby Australia’s decision to terminate his contract over homophobic social media posts.

Folau’s €2.45million, four-year deal was ripped up on Friday after an independent panel backed RA’s position that the comments he made on April 10 warranted his sacking rather than a fine or suspension.

The 30-year-old devout Christian said on his Instagram account that “hell awaits” for “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters” in a post that remains visible.

On Friday, Folau said he was considering his options after being left “deeply saddened” by the outcome.

But with the 72-hour window to trigger a second code of conduct hearing now expired, Rugby Australia confirmed Folau had not contacted the panel about an appeal.

In a statement, it said: “As Folau has not notified the panel of his intention to appeal, the Code of Conduct process has now formally concluded.

“With the Code of Conduct matter complete, Folau’s employment contract will be terminated.”

A report in Australia last week suggested Folau will pursue a different route by taking RA to the Supreme Court.

His statement last week after the panel gave its approval of his sacking said: “It has been a privilege and an honour to represent Australia and my home state of New South Wales, playing the game I love.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s decision to terminate my employment and I am considering my options.

“As Australians, we are born with certain rights, including the right to freedom of religion and the right to freedom of expressions.

“The Christian faith has always been part of my life and I believe it is my duty as a Christian to share God’s words.

“Upholding my religious beliefs should not prevent my ability to work or play for my club and country.

“Thank you also to those who have spoken out in my defence, some of whom do not share my beliefs but have defended my right to express them.”

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

AustraliaCode of ConductIsrael FolauRugby Australia

