Nkosi double helps South Africa see off Argentina

South Africa winger S’busiso Nkosi scored two tries as the Springboks edged Argentina 24-18 at Loftus Versfeld.
Elton Jantjies kicked four penalties and a conversion for a personal 14-point haul while Guido Petti Pagadizaval and Pablo Matera crossed the whitewash for the Pumas.
Joaquin Diaz Bonilla added a first-half penalty and conversion for Argentina, with Benjamin Urdapilleta scoring three points from the kicking tee in the second half.
It's all over at Loftus! It was tight but the Boks have pulled it through by 24-18, Sbu Nkosi scoring two tries.
Argentina claimed a 10-8 lead at the break after Petti’s converted try on the stroke of half-time edged them ahead following Nkosi’s first score and a Jantjies penalty.
The Springboks moved ahead thanks to Nkosi’s second try in the 48th minute, converted by Jantjies, before Argentina levelled at 18-18 as Matera crossed.
Two more penalties from the Boks fly-half then sealed victory for Rassie Erasmus’ side in the World Cup warm-up match.