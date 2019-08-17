News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nkosi double helps South Africa see off Argentina

By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 07:02 PM

South Africa 24 - 18 Argentina

South Africa winger S’busiso Nkosi scored two tries as the Springboks edged Argentina 24-18 at Loftus Versfeld.

Elton Jantjies kicked four penalties and a conversion for a personal 14-point haul while Guido Petti Pagadizaval and Pablo Matera crossed the whitewash for the Pumas.

Joaquin Diaz Bonilla added a first-half penalty and conversion for Argentina, with Benjamin Urdapilleta scoring three points from the kicking tee in the second half.

Argentina claimed a 10-8 lead at the break after Petti’s converted try on the stroke of half-time edged them ahead following Nkosi’s first score and a Jantjies penalty.

The Springboks moved ahead thanks to Nkosi’s second try in the 48th minute, converted by Jantjies, before Argentina levelled at 18-18 as Matera crossed.

Two more penalties from the Boks fly-half then sealed victory for Rassie Erasmus’ side in the World Cup warm-up match.

