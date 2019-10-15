Nigel Owens to referee Ireland's World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand

Welsh official Nigel Owens will take charge of Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand, World Rugby have confirmed.

The sport's governing body have opted for experienced referees for the four last-eight ties which all take place this weekend.

Frenchman Jérôme Garcès will have the whistle for England's clash with Australia while Wayne Barnes (England) and Jack Peyper (South Africa) will be in charge of Sunday's games.

This World Cup has seen a record number of red cards shown and World Rugby earlier in the tournament released a statement criticising the refereeing in the early stages of the competition.

World Cup quarter-final referees

England v Australia - Jérôme Garcès

South Africa v Japan - Wayne Barnes

Wales v France - Jack Peyper

Ireland v New Zealand - Nigel Owens

