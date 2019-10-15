News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Nigel Owens to referee Ireland's World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand

Nigel Owens to referee Ireland's World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 01:14 PM

Welsh official Nigel Owens will take charge of Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand, World Rugby have confirmed.

The sport's governing body have opted for experienced referees for the four last-eight ties which all take place this weekend.

Frenchman Jérôme Garcès will have the whistle for England's clash with Australia while Wayne Barnes (England) and Jack Peyper (South Africa) will be in charge of Sunday's games.

This World Cup has seen a record number of red cards shown and World Rugby earlier in the tournament released a statement criticising the refereeing in the early stages of the competition.

World Cup quarter-final referees

  • England v Australia - Jérôme Garcès
  • South Africa v Japan - Wayne Barnes
  • Wales v France - Jack Peyper
  • Ireland v New Zealand - Nigel Owens

RWC Podcast: Ireland in a good place but All Blacks built for knockout rugby

READ MORE

Dane Coles: Irish defeats not relevant in a World Cup quarter-final


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Fagerson backs Townsend to lead Scotland despite World Cup woeFagerson backs Townsend to lead Scotland despite World Cup woe

Dane Coles: Irish defeats not relevant in a World Cup quarter-finalDane Coles: Irish defeats not relevant in a World Cup quarter-final

Vunipola fitness boost for England ahead of World Cup quarter-finalVunipola fitness boost for England ahead of World Cup quarter-final

England v Australia – past World Cup encountersEngland v Australia – past World Cup encounters

TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast