Nick Haining to make Scotland debut against Ireland

Edinburgh number eight Nick Haining will make his Scotland debut against Ireland on Saturday in Dublin.

Gregor Townsend's starting XV shows ten changes from the one that faced Japan in Scotland's final match of the Rugby World Cup.

Glasgow's Adam Hastings replaces Finn Russell with the Racing 92 fly-half having been disciplined following a drinking session.

Warriors second row Scott Cummings will make his Six Nations debut in Dublin.

Exeter Chiefs full-back Stuart Hogg, Scotland's new captain, and Glasgow centre Sam Johnson are the only players retained in the back division, with Glasgow scrum-half Ali Price and Saracens wing Sean Maitland starting in place of the retired Greig Laidlaw and Tommy Seymour.

Scotland v Ireland: S Hogg, capt (Exeter); S Maitland (Saracens), Jones (Glasgow), Johnson (Glasgow), Kinghorn (Edinburgh); Hastings (Glasgow), Price (Glasgow); Sutherland (Edinburgh), Brown (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow); Cummings (Glasgow), J Gray (Glasgow); J Ritchie (Edinburgh), Watson (Edinburgh), Haining (Edinburgh).

Replacements: McInally (Edinburgh), Dell (London Irish), Berghan (Edinburgh), Toolis (Edinburgh), Du Preez (Worcester Warriors), G Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Harris (Gloucester).