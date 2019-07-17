New Ulster signing out for nine months

Ulster prop Gareth Milasinovich is set to miss most of his debut season with the province.
The 26-year-old has suffered a knee ligament tear in pre-season training.
He will need to undergo surgery to repair the issue.
Ulster say the former Worcester Warriors player will be sidelined for around nine months.
