New Ulster signing out for nine months

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 12:20 PM

Ulster prop Gareth Milasinovich is set to miss most of his debut season with the province.

The 26-year-old has suffered a knee ligament tear in pre-season training.

He will need to undergo surgery to repair the issue.

Ulster say the former Worcester Warriors player will be sidelined for around nine months.

TOPIC: Ulster Rugby

