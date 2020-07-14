News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New Munster signing Matt Gallagher: Running out at Thomond Park was 'a dream come true'

By Simon Lewis
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 07:20 PM

Matt Gallagher, then of Saracens, in action against Munster's Chris Farrell at Thomond Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster new boy Matt Gallagher saw a dream come true when he ran out at Thomond Park for Saracens last December and another when he left the Londoners for Limerick.

The Irish-qualified full-back, 23, joined Munster last month having had his first taste of Thomond Park in a Champions Cup pool defeat to Johan van Graan’s side on December 7.

Asked to describe the experience, Gallagher told the Munster Rugby website it had been “crazy”.

“It was class. The fans are awesome. Running onto the pitch at Thomond in the Champions Cup game was a class experience for me. Obviously seeing them growing up, it was sort of a little dream come true to be running out at Thomond Park, to be fair, and then actually being able to sign for Munster has been class as well. It’s all been a bit of a whirlwind.” 

Gallagher, the son of New Zealand 1987 World Cup-winner John Gallagher, had been a Saracens player since the age of 14 and having progressed through the academy and picking up an Under-20 World Cup winners’ medal for England at Ireland’s expense in 2016, made more than 40 senior appearances for the north London side.

He qualifies for Ireland through his paternal grandmother from Limerick and grandfather from Derry, and Gallagher said he was itching to return to the rugby field after the Covid-19 lockdown.

“It’s been a while. I think the last game I played in was possibly at the start of March so it will be a good five or six months before the next game.

“I’m really excited. We’ve got Leinster in the first game and Connacht the week after that so just prepping well, trying to get my head around all the calls and terms and stuff like that, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

