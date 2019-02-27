Neil Cronin makes the most of Munster chance

It was a weekend of firsts for the Cronin family.

On Sunday, Sean, made his first Six Nations start for Ireland in their victory over Italy, collecting his 68th cap in the process. Forty-odd hours earlier, his brother Neil had his first start in Wales as Munster secured a 19-13 away win against the Ospreys at Liberty Stadium to remain top of Guinness PRO14 Conference A.

Neil Cronin at Munster's training session in UL yesterday. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

The latter’s achievement is the latest landmark of a second coming in the paid ranks. Neil flirted with the professional game in 2014 before opting for a career as a school teacher at St Munchin’s College. Yet away from the classroom he was still starring for Garryowen, so much so that Munster came calling once more last summer.

“It was a difficult decision but one that realistically I was never going to turn down,” says the 25-year-old.

You try to weigh it up in your head but you are always going to sign... I’ve been playing rugby since I was six and I’ve always wanted to get up as high as I could.

“I’ll keep going no matter what the sacrifices are. There is a sacrifice and there was a risk but without risk, there is no reward.”

He wasn’t long back with Munster when they offered him a 12-month extension on the original one-year deal.

“It was massive, it gave me the confidence I could go on to play with more freedom and go to training with a bit more belief in myself,” he says.

“Johann (van Graan) has always been up front with me and because the extension happened early on, it felt like a pat on the back. He gave me that boost in confidence... he showed faith in me and I definitely appreciate.”

Cronin was a hugely influential captain at Garryowen and loved the responsibility but quickly saw a massive difference between the club and professional game. Gym work, diets, and fitness are chief among the many benefits of the switch.

“You’re constantly being looked after, being given that extra bit,” he explained. “You ask for something and 99 times out of 100, it’s there for you.”

And then there’s the support of brother Sean, especially after a less than satisfactory outing.

“To have someone who has also gone through it and can talk to you and open up to you about it because you’re a relative and they understand — that is a huge thing. To have someone to say, ‘it’s not the end of the world’, makes it a lot easier.

“Sean signed for Connacht at a relatively young age. I was 14 when he signed his first professional contract. It was something I thought I could always aspire to. Watching him develop and getting his first international cap, you’re saying, ‘if he can do it, why can’t I?’

“I definitely believe I can, I need to get a few more games now under my belt...”

The next is likely to come in Llanelli on Saturday next. “Last Friday was a big match for me and my first start in Wales,” says Cronin.

“It was important, especially with Glasgow having a bonus-point win against Connacht. They are really on our heels, only a point behind.”