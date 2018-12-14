NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Murray set for 120th cap as Munster team named for Castres clash

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 12:06 PM
By Steve Neville

Conor Murray is in line to win his 120th cap for Munster after being named in Johann van Graan's team to face Castres Olympique in Saturday Champions Cup clash.

Munster have made one change from the team that took to the field in the home fixture last weekend with Joey Carbery set to start at out-half.

Carbery had been named to play in the 30-5 win at Thomond Park last week but was forced to withdraw before kick-off due to a hamstring injury.

Murray and Carbery look set to play together in Munster colours for the first time and are joined in the back line by Rory Scannell and Sammy Arnold in the centre.

Keith Earls and Andrew Conway start on the wings with Mike Haley at fullback.

The forwards are unchained from last week's win, with Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan packing down in the front-row.

Tadhg Beirne and Billy Holland start in the second-row while captain Peter O'Mahony joins Chris Cloete and CJ Stander in the back-row.

Kick-off for the game at Stade Pierre-Fabre on Saturday in at 5.30pm Irish time.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Jaco Taute.


