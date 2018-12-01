Murray makes winning comeback from injury against Edinburgh

Conor Murray was delighted to experience the buzz of playing again after he made a winning comeback from injury in his first game of the season as Munster hammered Edinburgh in Cork.

The Ireland scrum-half was tasting action for the first time since the series-clinching third-Test win over Australia in Sydney on June 23 after recovering from a neck injury and he looked to have returned in peak form as he helped spark an eight tries to two Guinness PRO14 victory at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

Munster ran out 44-14 victors spearheaded by a first-half hat-trick of tries from Keith Earls, doubles from Chris Farrell and Andrew Conway and a score from Tyler Bleyendaal as Murray went the full 80 minutes, finishing the game on the right wing after second-half injuries in the backline extended his game time beyond a pre-planned 50 minutes.

So too, centre Farrell, who marked his comeback after almost nine months out with a knee injury with the first and final tries of the night.

“For myself and Chris to get our first starts of the season is great, and to get a good win,” Murray told the Munster Rugby website.

"I know the second half was a little bit sticky and the review should be interesting enough but from a personal point of view, great to get back out there with the lads, I’m delighted."

It’s tough when you’re rehabbing and you’re watching them training and playing so to get out on the pitch and experience the buzz again is great.

As for his 17-minute spell on the right wing following the losses of full-back Mike Haley to a Head Injury Assessment and right wing Andrew Conway with a knee issue, Murray admitted he had been given plenty of advice from starting fly-half JJ Hanrahan, who was himself switched to full-back in Haley’s place after half-time and replacement 10 Tyler Bleyendaal.

“I was talking to JJ and Tyler and they were pretty much telling where to go, where to run and what to do but I enjoyed it. I got 80 minutes out of it as well and I think I’ll be all the better for it.

Earlsy said in the car coming down he never doesn’t score here and so that continued and Andrew continued too with his fine form.

“Chris scored a couple and his try at the end was an awesome bit of play. He’s been working really hard, out for eight and a half months and no-one more deserving than him.”