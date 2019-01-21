NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Munster's Tadhg Beirne to miss opening two Six Nations games with knee injury

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 11:44 AM
By Steve Neville

Munster second row Tadhg Beirne is set to miss the opening two games of Ireland's Six Nations campaign with a knee injury.

Beirne was named man-of-the-match in Munster's 9-7 Champions Cup win over Exeter on Saturday but was forced off in the second half.

Beirne in action against Exeter.

The IRFU stated that following a scan, "Beirne has been ruled out of the opening two rounds of Ireland's Guinness Six Nations campaign." He will miss the games against England and Scotland.

Connacht lock Quinn Roux has been called up in his place.

The IRFU also confirmed that Leinster wing Adam Byrne will travel to the international team's training camp in Portugal after Munster man Andrew Conway picked up a knock in the Exeter win.

They add that Conway "is unable to train this week but will be fully fit to train next week, ahead of Ireland's eagerly-awaited opening clash with England."

It was also confirmed that Jack Conan will continue treatment for a shoulder injury at Leinster, while Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath will also remain at Leinster to gain game-time in the province's clash with Scarlets on Friday.

It proved to be a successful weekend for Irish rugby as all four provinces qualified for the knock-out stages of European competition.

READ MORE: England’s Six Nations preparations hit by Owen Farrell injury

Leinster's win over Wasps set up an all-Ireland Champions Cup quarter-final with Ulster, who beat Leicester 14-13 on Saturday.

Munster's win over Exeter will see the province face Edinburgh away, while Connacht's 33-27 win over Bordeaux earned the Western province a Challenge Cup quarter-final spot against Sale.

There was good news on the injury front with the news that Iain Henderson came through Ulster's game with Leicester unscathed. The second-row, who had spent five weeks out with a thumb injury, declared himself fit for the Six Nations.

Ireland's Six Nations campaign kicks off against England on February 2.


KEYWORDS

MunsterRugbySportBeirneSix NationsIFRU

Related Articles

George Ford: Irish domination not a big worry

Thumbs up for Iain Henderson ahead of the Six Nations

Dai Young plays down Launchbury and Shields injury worries ahead of Six Nations

Brad Shields injury a fresh headache for England head coach Eddie Jones

More in this Section

It’s a hugely exciting time to be England manager, says boss Southgate

Judd Trump beats Ronnie O’Sullivan to claim Masters title

WATCH: Dr Con Murphy happy to see former players and county board come together as one group

Mistaken identity on Sky Sports: ‘I’m not the next Huddersfield manager, I’m Martin from Wakefield’


Lifestyle

The more you spend on entertaining a small child, the less likely they are to enjoy it

Untying the Knot: How to divorce with love

Appliance of science: Why does my voice sound so different when recorded?

Let’s hear it for the girls: New book celebrate Cork's Scoil Mhuire

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »