Munster’s Musgrave upgrade boosted by €1.5m grant

The planned construction of an indoor training facility at Musgrave Park moved a step closer tonight with Munster Rugby receiving a €1.512m grant from the Government’s Large-Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

Planning permission has already been approved for the project which will benefit the provincial side along with local clubs, schools and community groups.

The new indoor training facility will be located at the Pearse Road end of the stadium and will include a synthetic all-weather playing surface, a gymnasium, dressing rooms, treatment rooms, a kitchen, and public toilets. The all-weather playing surface will be 60 by 40 metres and the gymnasium will be 2,000 square feet. The plans also include a new single-storey ticketing booth and increased parking for both cars and buses.

The facilities are at the centre of Munster’s strategy for growing the game in the province and engaging with the local community and will complete phase three of the Cork ground’s development.

Two major redevelopments have taken place at the venue over the past five years.

A €3.2m investment by Munster Rugby saw major redevelopment work take place five years ago. A new 3,500-seater West Stand was constructed and the East Terrace was covered with the stadium capacity set at 8,008.

In 2018, a new modified 3G pitch surface was laid by Tralee-based company PST Sport. The state-of-the-art pitch has allowed for a significant increase in games played across a number of sports and disciplines at the venue.

Along with a huge increase in the number of grassroots rugby games played on the pitch, a diverse range of activities are also taking place in the multi-purpose venue, from frisbee tournaments to weekly yoga classes.

The economic benefit of the development for the surrounding area has grown exponentially in recent years. The newly-installed pitch has paved the way for the stadium to become one of the country’s top music venues with six concerts taking place at Musgrave Park last summer.

Over 65,000 people attended the events with seven more concerts planned for next summer.

The overall cost of the project is €2.88m with Munster chiefs now working on securing the remaining funds.