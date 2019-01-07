Munster's Farrell a 'big concern' for Gloucester clash after knee injury

Chris Farrell is danger of missing Munster’s Champion Cup trip to Gloucester on Friday night after suffering a knee injury in last Saturday’s league win at Connacht.

The Ireland centre, who spent nine months sidelined with a serious injury to his left knee before returning to action in November, hurt his right knee in Galway during the last play of the Guinness PRO14 derby win at the Sportsground and on Monday was set to go for a scan on the problem area following an assessment by the Munster medical team.

With just a short turnaround to Friday night’s crucial Heineken Champions Cup pool clash at Kingsholm, Farrell, 25, was described by head coach Johann van Graan as a “big concern” for the game.

There also remain concerns over captain Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls and Dan Goggin, all of whom shipped knocks at the weekend and will be assessed through the week’s training.

Fly-half JJ Hanrahan is having a hip injury monitored but tighthead prop John Ryan looks set to travel to England having been removed as a precaution for a head injury assessment at the end of the first half against Connacht.

Ryan completed the HIA process and has been cleared to train.