Munster's Cork clash with Benetton postponed

Munster won't play another game until April at the earliest after their March 27 fixture against Benetton at Musgrave Park was postponed.

It's the second Munster-Benetton game to be pulled in the past week, following their March 21 trip to Treviso being postponed.

PRO14 Rugby has now called off all games due to be played this month involving Benetton and Zebre, following restrictions enforced by the Italian government that will prevent the teams from travelling.

That means the game in Cork and Cardiff Blues v Zebre bring the total of postponed fixtures to six:

Round 13: Zebre Rugby Club v Ospreys Rugby; Benetton Rugby v Ulster Rugby Round 14: Cardiff Blues v Zebre Rugby Club; Benetton Rugby v Munster Rugby Round 15: Munster Rugby v Benetton Rugby; Zebre Rugby Club v Connacht Rugby

Munster's next fixture is against Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park on April 11.

"These restrictions are in place until Friday, April 3, 2020, and PRO14 Rugby will remain in contact with the FIR (Italian Union), Zebre Rugby Club, Benetton Rugby and World Rugby to monitor situation on a regular basis," said the tournament organisers in a statement.

"The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) latest report has listed over 100 countries with confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. To ensure the safety of our players and spectators PRO14 Rugby fully supports the preventative measures taken in Italy and will adhere to the directives from the WHO and local authorities.

"As previously indicated, PRO14 Rugby aims to reschedule these matches on dates during the European weekends in April and May. PRO14 Rugby is currently engaged with EPCR to avoid any scheduling conflicts with European knock-out games.

"As stated on February 28, in the event that no alternative dates can be found to ensure that a postponed fixture is fulfilled, the board of Celtic Rugby DAC [the company that operates the Guinness PRO14] has agreed that both teams will be awarded two match points and the game will be deemed a 0-0 draw."

Munster Rugby said: "Tickets purchased for the Munster Rugby v Benetton Rugby fixture will remain valid for any rescheduled date, ticket holders are asked to retain their tickets for now.

"Tickets may also be refunded by following the below steps:

"For tickets purchased via Ticketmaster, please call the Ticketmaster Customer Service Department on 0818 903 001;

"For tickets purchased directly from Munster Rugby, please call 061-421103 or email tickets@munsterrugby.ie.

"Please note Season Tickets will remain valid for any rescheduled fixture."