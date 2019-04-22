NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Munster to probe pitch invader incident

Saracens' Billy Vunipola is confronted by a fan after the game. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Monday, April 22, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Munster Rugby has pledged to further investigate an incident at the end of their Champions Cup semi-final at the Ricoh Arena when a supporter appeared to confront Saracens player Billy Vunipola on the field.

The Irish province has identified the spectator, who was wearing a Munster jersey, and made it known he is neither a member of its official supporters club nor a season-ticket holder.

 

He had moved onto the side of the pitch as Vunipola was doing a lap of honour with his team-mates following Saracens’ comprehensive victory in Coventry and was photographed apparently gesticulating towards the player.

The spectator was detained by stadium officials and competition organisers EPCR before being released and banned from the Ricoh Arena, though police were understood to have not been involved in any action against him.

A statement issued by the province last night read: “Aligned with EPCR, Munster Rugby do not condone the entry of any spectator to the field of play.

“The incident following the Champions Cup semi-final at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday involved a spectator wearing a Munster jersey.

“The province wishes to confirm that the identified spectator is not a member of the Munster Rugby Supporters Club, and does not hold a season ticket with the province.

“Munster Rugby will investigate the incident further.”

Vunipola had been booed by some Munster supporters during the game, following his formal warning by Saracens as to his future conduct after he had used his social media account to defend homophobic comments by Australian player Israel Folau.

READ MORE

EPCR condemns ‘regrettable incident’ after fan appears to confront Vunipola

More on this topic

Man-of-the-match Vunipola helps Saracens to final following Munster mauling

Jones set to extend Munster role

Munster must hit the ground running to stun Saracens’ star power

Change that Munster can believe in

KEYWORDS

MunsterRugbyChampions CupBilly Vunipola

More in this Section

Perez calls on Newcastle to finish season with a flourish

Khan insists he is not a quitter after controversial TKO against Terence Crawford

Khan’s bid to take WBO welterweight belt halted after Crawford low blow

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad to edge closer to LaLiga title


Lifestyle

Video: This chocolate facial is the perfect Easter-themed pampering

Wine with Leslie Williams

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Restaurant Review: Circa Restaurant, 90 Terenure Road North, Dublin 6w

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »