Munster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens game

Additional seating will be installed at Thomond Park in anticipation of a sell-out crowd for Saturday's Champions Cup game against Saracens.

Having hosted a 25,600 full house for their 21-all draw with Racing 92 last weekend, the highest attendance in the Champions Cup so far, the additional seating will boost the capacity to 26,267.

The extra seats will be located pitchside by the goal-line at both ends of the ground.

Over 23,000 tickets have already been sold for the clash, with the remaining tickets available here.

The additional seating was also used last year as Munster hosted Leinster and Exeter Chiefs.

Munster are level on seven points with Pool 4 leaders Racing, with reigning champions Saracens two points behind.