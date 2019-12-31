News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Munster team doctor fined €2,000 for verbal abuse of Saracens player

By Simon Lewis
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 02:22 PM

Munster team doctor Jamie Kearns has been hit with a €2,000 fine after he faced a misconduct complaint for verbally abusing Saracens player Jamie George in a Heineken Champions Cup match on December 14.

Saracens had complained that Dr Kearns had insulted hooker George from the touchline during the Pool 4 clash at Allianz Park, the incident which sparked a 30-man melee between the teams.

An independent Disciplinary Committee chaired by Simon Thomas of Wales met in London on Monday and found that Kearns had verbally abused George, thus breaching the disciplinary rules of tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby.

The panel took into account the immediate expression of remorse shown by the Munster doctor but determined he should serve a three-week touchline ban, suspended for a period of 12 months, and pay a fine of €2,000.

Both Dr Kearns and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.

