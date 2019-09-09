Munster sign Jed Holloway on two-month contract

Munster have signed Australian forward Jed Holloway on a two-month contract.

The 26-year-old Waratahs player will provide cover across the second-row and back-row.

His contract, which is still subject to being granted a work permit, runs from the end of September for two months, during which time Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, and CJ Stander will be away with the Ireland squad at the World Cup.

He will then return to the Waratahs ahead of the new Super Rugby season.

Holloway has made 52 Super Rugby appearances since 2013. Munster said he's "known for his work-rate and ball-carrying abilities".

Meanwhile, former Munster players Paddy Butler (back-row) and Peter McCabe (prop) have joined the pre-season training group.

Butler left Pau this summer after four years in France, while McCabe exited Connacht after two years in Galway.

Munster's first pre-season game is on Friday night as London Irish visit Musgrave Park.