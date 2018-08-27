Home»Sport

Munster sign former All-Black scrum-half on short-term deal

Monday, August 27, 2018 - 07:07 PM
By Steve Neville

Munster have confirmed the signing of New Zealand scrum-half Alby Mathewson.

The All-Black joins the province on a short-term four-month deal as injury cover for Conor Murray.

Mathewson playing for New Zeland in 2010. Picture: Inpho

The 32-year-old has five caps for New Zeland and played for the All-Blacks against Munster in a 2008 Thomond Park clash.

Mathewson played for Toloun last season making 19 appearances. Prior to that, he played Super Rugby for clubs including the Hurricanes, Blues, and Western Force.

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray is currently dealing with a persistent neck injury.

It is expected that Murray will miss the opening two or three games of the Pro14 campaign but there are also fears he may miss fixtures in the Champions Cup.

Munster's Pro 14 campaign begins against the Cheetahs on Saturday, while their European seasons starts with games against Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester.


KEYWORDS

MunsterSportRugbyAlby Mathewson

