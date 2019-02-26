NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Munster Schools: Bandon Grammar target better start in cup replay

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 05:50 AM
By Joel Slattery

After a thrilling draw a fortnight ago, champions Glenstal Abbey and Bandon Grammar School head to Thomond Park today for their Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Cup quarter-final replay (3.30pm).

Bandon looked set for a dramatic victory as they lead deep into injury time but Glenstal’s refusal to surrender was rewarded by Taylor Gleeson’s equalising try. A missed conversion in tricky conditions in Musgrave Park meant the sides met again to see who faces Cork’s PBC in the last four.

Glenstal Abbey coach Sean Skehan praised his side for not panicking despite falling behind with three minutes remaining.

“We knew there would be a chance that we’d score and we managed to get over line, (we were) just unfortunate with the conversion,” he said.

Skehan expects both teams to improve from the last game.

“We can definitely go up a level but so too can Bandon.”

Bandon coach Andre Human is looking for a better start from his charges.“In fairness to Glenstal, they put us under huge pressure in the first 20 minutes and we didn’t react well. We were a bit shaky (until) we got out feet,” the South African admitted.

On the other side of the draw, Christian Brothers Cork meet Ardscoil Ris on March 5 in Thomond Park.

READ MORE: Joe Schmidt: ‘Sometimes you’ve got to take a step back and take a deep breath’

CBC are joint-top of the roll of honour with 29 titles while the Limerick school have never won the Senior Cup.

Ardscoil also have Junior Cup action to look forward to as all four quarter-finals take place this week. They play Castletroy College in a Limerick derby today in the curtain-raiser to the Senior Cup game in Thomond Park. Tomorrow, there is a double-header in Musgrave Park as Rockwell take on PBC (12.30) before Bandon face Crescent College Comprehensive at 2.45.

The fourth quarter-final is down for decision on Friday as champions St Munchin’s welcome CBC to Limerick in a repeat of last year’s s decider (Thomond Park, 2pm).

