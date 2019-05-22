NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Munster reveal home and alternate jerseys for next season

Photos: munsterrugby.ie
By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 11:55 AM

Munster have revealed their new home and alternate jerseys for next season.

The inspiration for the design "comes from the wall of silence and respect afforded to all who play in Thomond Park and the deafening wave of sound created by Munster’s Red army in full flight".

Soundwaves are part of the design on both jerseys, "the visual representation of actual recordings taken from match footage and a memory that will live on in the jersey for years to come".

The alternate jersey is navy with red undertones.

The jerseys are available for pre-order, priced at €70 for kids, €80 for adults, and €110 for the players' jersey.

They will be available to buy online and in Life Style Sports stores from Friday, June 21.

