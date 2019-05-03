Munster rebuilding dented pride, says Ryan

More often than not, it is a pleasurable homecoming that greets John Ryan on his return from a road trip.

Yet when he needed one most, it was a dark and lonely threshold the Munster prop crossed in the wake of that chastening defeat by Saracens.

Team losses become singular experiences once the plane lands or the bus is parked for the night and for Ryan, returning from a dark day in Coventry to his house in Limerick following yet another crushing disappointment in a Heineken Champions Cup semi-final, there was not even the warm embrace of family to ease the pain.

The Ireland tight head’s 20-month son Felix may be “a bit of a handful” right now, “tearing the house to pieces” but he can be a welcome focus after a hard 80 minutes at the rugby coalface.

“He keeps me busy on my down days,” Ryan told the Irish Examiner this week.

“He’s running, dragging, and pulling so he keeps you busy and takes your mind off the rugby, which is crucial enough. Some people have hobbies, other people have kids.”

Not that Saturday night though, as a 32-16 humbling by the English giants whirled in Ryan’s mind.

“My fiancée went over to the game and my son was down with his grandmother in Cork so I went home to an empty house. It was dark.

“On the Sunday, they came down and that really takes my mind off it. It took me until Monday to watch the game back.

“When you watch it back you get to right the wrongs, so to speak. It was tough but I’ve been there before and I need to keep that feeling fresh for when we get there another time and hopefully we can get over the line.”

Ryan is confident the Saracens’ defeat is fully behind him and Munster, helped by a league win last weekend at home to Connacht.

With Benetton coming to Thomond Park tomorrow afternoon and standing between them and a Guinness PRO14 semi-final rematch with Leinster later this month, the switch has been flicked and attention properly turned to the one trophy still in sight.

But it took a while for Ryan to come to terms with the part he felt he played in his side’s European exit.

“It was a really hard one to take,” Ryan said. “It was a quiet enough plane going home on Saturday. I went away home and on Sunday I watched the Leinster game.

“It’s all a case of what could have been and all that but we did get Monday off to get our minds right. It was Tuesday when we flicked that switch and got back into it.

We had an extremely sharp session then but personally it was another day or two before I was over it properly.

"I felt like the key tackle was when Rhodes went over for the try and it was my area in defence and I was taking a lot of the blame for that.

“It was kind of down to good attack really so you just have to forget about that and move on.

"You’ve just got to leave at the side of the pitch and walk away from it and move on, chalk it down to experience.

“That was my fifth semi-final loss with Munster. It was tough to take but I think as a whole group we definitely dealt with it well, we had such a good session and moved on from there.”

The Connacht win that followed in the final round of the league campaign was on the back of a far from polished performance but Ryan felt it was a necessary stepping stone on the road to a successful PRO14 play-off campaign.

“It probably wasn’t good enough but at the end of the day it still was our focus for the week to get right. That’s a building block and we go again this weekend.

"We’d have liked to have had a home semi but we’re happy to be playing rugby again this weekend at home again in Thomond so I don’t think we have any issues.

"It was all good and we’ve things to work on again this week.”

None more so than Ryan’s area of special interest, the scrum, which after an excellent campaign as a foundation stone of Munster reaching the knockout stages in both competitions suffered a setback at the hands of a hugely effective Connacht pack last Saturday.

“They always have a powerful scrum and massive confidence in their scrum and it was an area we have to look at.

“We were good on our ball, had 100%, but on opposition ball we were really disrupted and conceded a number of penalties.

“It’s just not good enough for our standards and I was very disappointed coming off the pitch being on the receiving end of a number of penalties.

"We had a sit-down on, just the front rows as to what we can do and how we can adapt.

“I think our back five were good but our front row, we have a plan and we execute the plan and maybe we didn’t adapt as well as we could have on the pitch, to the referee, to them, to their sub front row.

We just need to adapt better on the pitch and not wait until we come off to look for corrections. That was an area we looked at and we should be better going forward with that.

Ryan, 30, has been around long enough to apply some perspective to current difficulties.

“You don’t become a bad team after one game and it was the same after the Saracens game, we didn’t become a bad team overnight.

“I personally try to keep that same confidence going through any setbacks. I don’t like to dwell on negative things, even if it happens in games, you must stay next-job focused.

“As a collective, for me, I don’t think this team should lack any confidence. We have a very good squad, players who are fit, players coming back to fitness, and we’re good enough to compete at any level.

“It’s just for some reason there’s a little bit of a hurdle that we’re tripping over at the end of a season.

"That needs to be fixed and we need to have a plan in place for whenever we get to that stage again in the future.

“For now we’re at a similar stage in the league so this is where it starts for us.

“Another building block, that’s we need. Keep going, keep building.”