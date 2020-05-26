Munster prop Brian Scott forced to retire after 18-month injury battle

Brian Scott applauds supporters at Musgrave Park in 2017. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Munster prop Brian Scott has been forced to retire on medical grounds, the province announced on Tuesday.

Scott, 27, suffered a foot ligament injury playing for his club Cork Constitution in AIL Division 1A in December 2018. The front-rower, who could play on either side of the scrum, made his last appearance for Munster the previous month, coming off the bench against Zebre for his 26th cap.

“I’m devastated to be finishing my career prematurely,” Scott said. “The last 15 months have been incredibly testing and unfortunately I did not come out on the right side of it.

“I have great confidence in knowing the medical team and I have tried and given everything to this and done everything possible to regain full fitness. I have huge gratitude for the physios and the doctors for everything they did for me.”

A former Ireland U20 international, the Corkman joined the Munster academy in 2013 having played his early rugby at PBC and Dolphin. Scott made his senior debut in September 2016 against PRO14 rivals Scarlets and a first European appearance followed a month later in the most extraordinary of atmospheres as he came off the bench against Glasgow in a Champions Cup pool game at Thomond Park the day after Anthony Foley’s funeral.

Brian Scott at Munster training last December. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane Scott won the British & Irish Cup with Munster A in 2017 having started every game and represented the Barbarians at Thomond Park against Tonga.

“I look back at my journey through rugby with great happiness,” the prop told the Munster Rugby website. “From my club games, school games in PBC and coming up through the Munster Rugby system. It was a childhood dream of mine to play for Munster Rugby and I’m incredibly proud to say I got to do so.

I grew up attending Munster matches with my grandad and the club and its fans will always have a special place in my heart. I am first and foremost a Munster man.

“Throughout my career I have been supported and helped by many people. I would like to thank my family, my girlfriend, my friends, my team-mates and the coaches who have guided me from the beginning. They have all helped me personally develop and I can’t thank them enough for that.

“My time with Munster has meant everything to me and I look forward to continuing to support Munster Rugby. I wish all my team-mates the greatest success in the coming years.”

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: “I want to wish Brian all the best for the future and thank him for everything he has done for Munster.

“It’s a difficult time for any player to have to finish early through injury, but Brian should be very proud of everything he has achieved in representing the province.”

Meanwhile, Seán O’Connor, Darren O’Shea, and Ciaran Parker will depart the province at the end of this season.

Academy graduate Seán O’Connor, who can play in the second row and back row, made nine Munster appearances since earning his debut against the Maori All Blacks in 2016. The Tipperary man will play Championship rugby in England next season.

Lock Darren O’Shea, a product of Crosshaven RFC, scored two tries in 44 Munster appearances and made his Champions Cup debut against Leicester Tigers at Thomond Park in December 2017.

Tighthead prop Ciaran Parker make 13 appearances for Munster since joining from Sale Sharks in 2017. Parker will join O’Connor in playing in the English Championship next season.