Munster players talking rugby again

By Cian Locke
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 06:14 PM

Rugby is back on the agenda for Munster players — at least talking about it. Coach Stephen Larkham says the province this week added online coaching sessions to the squad’s individual fitness and conditioning programmes.

“They just really appreciated talking rugby again,” said Larkham. “It’s the first week we’ve done it and I think it went down pretty well.

“We went for an hour and the feedback was that it was really good to start talking rugby again. The boys have been in their individual programmes which has been a weights and running programme and we’ve been giving them individual skills programmes to follow and changing that up every week.

Larkham added: “We’ve come back for this block of four weeks and started the first week with those meetings. We’re going to start this week with defensive meetings and the following week we’re going into set-piece so we’re slowly introducing every aspect of rugby back into their programme.

“Their training involves four days a week, the equivalent of on-the-field and doing bodyweights. We’re just pairing those sessions with some skills sessions. So we’ve given all the boys one tennis ball and one rugby ball and it’s not much, but it’s enough just to keep the skills ticking over, encouraging them every day to be touching the ball.

“Whenever they’re doing their running sessions they’re encouraged to carry their rugby ball with them.

“And then we just put small little programmes in place. So every day they’re out working – either running or in their home gym, they have to complete a little challenge."

Keeping the players focused is key,  for Larkham.

“There are a couple of fads that are out there on social media that could encourage players to deviate, but we’re trying to make sure they stick with the schedule so we can work them back into the programme correctly.”



TOPIC: Munster Rugby

