Munster out-half Bill Johnston switches to Ulster

Munster out-half Bill Johnston is moving to Ulster.

The 22-year-old playmaker lined out seven times for Munster this season, including four starts, and kicked 29 points.

The Tipperary native, who is a younger brother of Ealing Trailfinders full-back David, won the Munster Schools Senior Cup with Rockwell in 2015 and made his Munster debut in March 2017.

In between, he helped Ireland to a historic victory over New Zealand at the 2016 U20 World Championship.

“I’m an ambitious player and this is a great opportunity for me to test myself in an exciting new environment and develop my game under Dan [McFarland] and the other coaches,” he said in a statement to Ulster Rugby.

“Ulster has a talented young squad that is hungry for success and it’s an organisation that’s clearly moving in the right direction.

“That’s something I really want to be part of and I can’t wait to make the move to Belfast and get stuck into pre-season training.”

Speaking to Munster Rugby, Johnston said: “As a Munster man it was a huge honour to represent my province and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here.

“I’m now looking forward to pushing for more game-time, and challenging myself in a new environment.”

Ulster head coach McFarland said: “Bill is a very exciting young prospect who, for a number of reasons, has had limited playing opportunities over the past couple of years.

“He obviously feels now is the right time for a new challenge in his career and he will bring enthusiasm and unquestionable talent to our squad.

“We’re confident that he’ll be a really good addition.”

READ MORE No appeal by Israel Folau over sacking – Rugby Australia

GAA podcast: Dalo was wrong. Emotional Cork. Limerick's Plan B? Tipp back it up. Ref justice

Anthony Daly, Ger Cunningham and TJ Ryan review the weekend's hurling.