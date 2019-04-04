NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Munster name team for final home game in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 12:21 PM

Munster have named their starting team for the Pro14 clash with Cardiff in Musgrave Park.

The Friday night game will be the southern province's final home game in Cork this season.

Johann van Grann has made six changes to the side that saw off Edinburgh in last week's Champions Cup quarter-final.

Mike Haley returns to fullback after missing out last week due to illness and is joined by Andrew Conway and Keith Earls in the back three.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continue their centre partnership, while Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal team up in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, O’Byrne and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland in the engine room.

Peter O'Mahony captains the side from the back-row and he packs down with Chris Cloete and Arno Botha.

Munster team to play Glasgow: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, CJ Stander, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Sammy Arnold.

READ MORE

Ulster announce team for Pro14 Glasgow clash

More on this topic

Murray backs relaxed Bleyendaal to steer Munster

Scannell: We must keep up the pressure in quest for home semi

Conor Murray: ‘I felt better at the weekend... I felt energetic’

Murray: Ref got controversial Tadhg Beirne call right

More in this Section

Loftus-Cheek believes Chelsea must win remaining games to claim top four spot

Scott Brown and Steven Gerrard both charged by SFA following Old Firm derby

Ulster announce team for Pro14 Glasgow clash

Sterling pays to send 550 pupils from his former school to FA Cup semi-final


Lifestyle

Chocs away: Eight Easter eggs put to the kiddie test

Too old for BreastCheck: Are we neglecting older women?

From Lahore to Castlebar: The International Dublin Literary Award Shortlist

Lighting up Maeve Binchy’s debut

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »