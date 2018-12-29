Munster must scale mountain to end the Leinster blues

A meeting of Munster and Leinster in front of a sold-out Thomond Park crowd of more than 26,000 is enough to stir the blood of rugby enthusiasts in this country and much further afield as well.

Yesterday’s news that rival coaches Johann van Graan and Leo Cullen have chosen teams close to full strength means this evening’s Guinness PRO14 clash has all the signs of one of the finest club games in the rugby world.

Munster have rested inspirational captain Peter O’Mahony after an extremely demanding series of matches over the past couple of months. Leinster are going without line-out expert Devin Toner, with the respective replacements making for absolutely fascinating contrasts. Whereas van Graan has entrusted O’Mahony’s No 6 jersey to Fineen Wycherley, who celebrated his 21st birthday less than three weeks ago, Cullen has recalled the 34-year-old, 39-cap Australian Scott Fardy to take over from Toner in the second-row.

One or two injuries apart, the teams are otherwise bristling with the names of players who have combined to make Ireland the second-ranked team in world rugby and for one of them, Leinster loosehead prop, Cian Healy, it will be a historic occasion.

This will be the 31-year-old Clontarf man’s 200th appearance for the province, having made his debut against the Border Reivers back in May 2007. His speed and alertness in the loose have always been among the strong points of Healy’s game and he has scored 22 tries for Leinster along with earning 84 Irish caps and making two Test appearances for the Lions.

He is sure to receive a special Thomond Park welcome as he leads the visitors out, but, after that, all such hospitalities will be dispensed with as the Munster fans get behind their side in the hope that four losses in a row to their keenest rivals can be brought to an end.

Almost every week, we see and hear coaches lavishing plaudits on their rivals even if they and just about everyone else know full well the outcome is a foregone conclusion.

However, that clearly wasn’t the case when van Graan was discussing the quality of the Leinster side and the size of the mountain his team have to scale if they are to bring that run of defeats to an end.

To do so, Munster will need to step up appreciably on several recent disappointing performances, especially when it counted most against Castres in the European Cup. Too many gilt-edged chances were scorned in those games whereas Leinster have been running in tries for fun in many of their outings while so commendably proving that their attitude is very much in the right place with last week’s magnificent rally against Connacht.

The presence of Johnny Sexton as captain and out-half playmaker, and the team’s rightful place as European and Guinness PRO14 champions, is fully recognised by van Graan.

“They are a pretty special team and we look at it as a great opportunity for us to look where we are as a team,” he said.

“I think you have to look at last season and what they have done. To be honest, there are not a lot of weaknesses. They are a very solid team and that is why they are the European and PRO14 champions. They’ve got a general at 10. He’s currently the World Player of the Year. Their forward pack are all internationals. Thirteen of their team played in the team that beat the All Blacks and we had four. So you have to respect them and give credit where credit is due. We have no doubts about what is coming”.

Needless to say, van Graan has a similar degree of faith in his own squad. CJ Stander has taken over the captaincy duties and leads a pack replete with props of the experience of David Kilcoyne and John Ryan and an outstanding second-row partnership of Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne. The battles up front against Healy and Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan and Fardy should be worth the admission price alone and much the same applies to the out-half duel between Sexton and Joey Carbery.

“Look, our team goes onto the field every weekend to win,” said van Graan.

“We’ve got fantastic supporters and if you just look at both sets of supporters, the last three or four games have all been sell-outs. This team goes onto the field to win and to put in a quality performance. But we also have to do the work on the field and that is what we are looking to do on Saturday. What a great opportunity this is against Leinster.”