Munster must find another knockout punch against Exeter

It is not as if Munster have not been here before, standing on the brink of a European quarter-final but still needing the final game to close out their progress to the knockout stages.

That they have reached the quarters on a record 17 occasions, winning European club rugby’s greatest prize twice, tells its own story in terms of pedigree. But Exeter Chiefs? For all their qualities and status as recent champions and current leaders of the English Premiership, they arrive at Thomond Park this evening entering the unknown, needing to secure victory on their first visit to Munster’s hallowed ground and claim a first win on Irish soil at the fourth time of asking.

Munster’s Peter O’Mahony moves in to challenge Exeter Chiefs’ Phil Dollman in their drawn clash on the opening weekend of the Heineken Champions Cup. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Coincidentally, the 2015-16 European campaign was notable for both sides engaged in this potentially dramatic conclusion to Heineken Champions Cup Pool 2 in Limerick tonight.

That was the season Munster last failed to reach the knockout rounds having succumbed to a rare home defeat in the competition at the hands of Leicester Tigers.

It was also the one season the Chiefs reached the quarter-finals. And as their director of rugby Rob Baxter acknowledged this week, their qualification then depended on a last-round home win over Ospreys and the unlikely occurrence of a home defeat for pool rivals Clermont Auvergne as Bordeaux-Begles stormed their fortress at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

“The reality was it was unlikely we go through and that we needed a combination of things to go our way,” Baxter said.

“As it turned out, we performed fantastically well on the day. We fully deserved the win and the points we got, but that on its own wouldn’t have been enough to see us through. We didn’t go into that game with everything in our hands. That said, we do go into this weekend’s game with things in our hands. We know we have to force that four-point (match point) separation of either a 4-0 or 5-1 victory. We’re very much aware of that and how tough that makes it for us. However, there is still something tangible there for us to go out and fight for.”

Munster have history and experience on their side. That Leicester defeat in December 2015 was their last home reverse and they have won 11 consecutive Champions Cup matches at Thomond Park since, reaching the semi-finals in subsequent seasons. For them, qualification for the knockout stages is not icing on the cake, it is the main ingredient and that depth of experience in these situations could be what proves the difference between these two quality sides this evening.

That Exeter do have something tangible to play for this weekend is a testament to the resilience of the Devon side after drawing at home to Munster in round one, losing to a 14-man Castres the following week and then slipping to another defeat when Premiership rivals Gloucester came calling in round three.

It needed quite the turnaround following that Sandy Park loss to go up the M5 motorway six days later and secure a bonus-point at Kingsholm in the reverse fixture. Another five-point win collected at the expense of Castres last week in Exeter in a six-try demolition of the French champions has brought them to this point, still in with a shout of qualification but though that is two Champions Cup wins in succession, the Chiefs will need to win a third time in a row for the first time in the seventh European campaign since their 2012 debut.

Earlier in the pool stage, as Exeter reeled from that home defeat to Gloucester, Baxter pondered whether his players had a mental block about European competition

It has to come down to the thought-process and the mental part of it,” he said after that December 8 loss. “It’s very rarely going to be a physical issue, it’s going to be a clarity of thinking across the group and getting a group who are on the same page.

“If we had 10 players out there going ‘this is how we play in the Premiership, this is what we should be doing’, but interspersed with them is five guys going ‘this is Europe, it’s going to be a bit tougher, it’s different’ the machine starts to stutter.”

Well, the stuttering is over and the Chiefs have laid down their marker but this pool decider at Munster still represents a major hurdle for the visitors to clear and Baxter’s admission this week that: “Undoubtedly, if we were to win and get through to the quarter-finals, it would probably rank as our best moment in the competition so far” is light years away from the home side’s expectation levels ahead of kick-off.

That is not to say Munster will be complacent. There is little chance of that given the quality of the opposition and their ability to retain possession better than any other in the competition this season, an impressive average of 21 minutes and 50 seconds across their five pool games to date.

That statistic certainly caught the eye of Munster head coach Johann van Graan this week.

“I can tell you, they are the best at that. Statistically, they do keep the ball the best in Europe and they do keep it for the longest and you’ve got to respect that. So your discipline has got to be key and you’ve got to adapt to the referee and we’ve got the same referee we had the previous time against Exeter, Jérome Garcès, one of the best referees in the world and both teams will have to adapt to him. I think all the games that I’ve seen against Exeter, you get your opportunities and you’ve got to use them. I think we’ve used our opportunities and I think we’ve converted.”

The Munster boss cited his side’s second of five tries against Gloucester in their excellent victory at Kingsholm eight days ago, scored by Rory Scannell.

“We did keep the ball very well with 30 seconds to go just before half-time, kept the ball through 30 phases to score our try, which I thought was pretty good. But once they have the ball they’re pretty clinical and you’ve got to make sure that you keep disciplined and defend well and once you have it you have to keep it as well. It sounds like it’s going to be massive.”

It would not be Munster if it wasn’t. This is one to relish and you sense it is going to take something very very special indeed from Exeter if the home side’s greater European experience is not brought to bear on this contest.