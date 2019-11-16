News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Munster must be wary of ‘wounded animal’ in Wales

Munster must be wary of ‘wounded animal’ in Wales
Coach Allen Clarke has called on Ospreys to fight their way out.
Steffan Thomas
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Munster will face an Ospreys side in disarray on and off the field, but Johann van Graan’s side have been warned they’ll face a wounded animal in their Champion’s Cup opener.

The Ospreys have made a shocking start to their season losing five of their opening six Guinness PRO14 fixtures. Head coach Allen Clarke admitted they were “at the bottom of the pit” after their embarrassing home defeat to lowly South African outfit the Southern Kings last weekend.

But former Wales and British & Irish Lions flanker Dan Lydiate, who will captain the side at the Liberty Stadium, insists they will get their act together for the visit of the two-time European champions.

“We aren’t happy with how we’ve started our season but we are confident we can get better,” said Lydiate.

“When you play against the best teams in Europe you automatically rise to the occasion both individually and collectively. We are confident that if we bring our best performance then we can be competitive.

“Munster are always a tough team to play against and they have such strength in depth in their squad. It will be a different team to the one we played in the PRO14 a few weeks ago. At the moment we aren’t putting in 80 minute performances and we are playing in fits and spurts. We’ve got a young group of players and looking further down the line this period could be invaluable for their development.

“People will say this pool is as bad as it comes but it’s probably as exciting as it comes as well. As a player you want to play against the best teams but there’s no better than what we’ve got in our pool.” The Welsh regions early season form has been partly due to the absence of 10 players to World Cup duty with a further eight players on the injury list. With Wales’ stars given a window of four to six weeks to get over their World Cup exertions head coach Allen Clarke is still without the bulk of his first choice players although Nicky Smith, Bradley Davies and Aled Davies return to the bench.

And Clarke has called on his Ospreys side to fight their way out of their current predicament. “I’m very aware of the region we represent with the mining history and Port Talbot Steelworks,” said Clarke.

“I’m very aware of the DNA of this club and we’ve got to mine our way out of the situation we find ourselves in. We’ve looked at the aspects we can control.

“If a team is bigger, faster and stronger than us and we are beaten by a better team by the bounce of the ball or by a forced mistake then we can all live with that. It’s the aspects that we can control that we need to be better at.

“There’s been honesty regarding that all week and we need to be better against a strong Munster side.”

More on this topic

The devil is in the detail, insists ConwayThe devil is in the detail, insists Conway

Munster need to get instant impact from Larkham and RowntreeMunster need to get instant impact from Larkham and Rowntree

Champions Cup team news: Earls back for Munster; Sexton among Leinster returneesChampions Cup team news: Earls back for Munster; Sexton among Leinster returnees

Best still to come from hungry HaleyBest still to come from hungry Haley

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Albon posts fastest time before crashing during opening practice in BrazilAlbon posts fastest time before crashing during opening practice in Brazil

Gatland once suspected Wales player of drug useGatland once suspected Wales player of drug use

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke banned from driving for speedingCrystal Palace striker Christian Benteke banned from driving for speeding

Williams ruled out of clash against DenmarkWilliams ruled out of clash against Denmark


Lifestyle

The founders of Rixo are on a mission to make the brand more affordable and more wearable, writes Vickie Maye.The dynamic duo behind Rixo aiming to make the brand more affordable and wearable

Want to get away to the sun this Christmas? Ciara McDonnell has all the last-minute deals.Last-minute sunshine getaways for Christmas

A new initiative honours teachers who have inspired their pupils, says Rowena Walsh.Why inspirational teachers stay with you for life

IT’S that time of year again as artists, canvases in tow, start to crisscross county borders across Munster and beyond.Art events to put Christmas gift-hunting in the frame

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »